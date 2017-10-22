A possible serial killer is on the loose in a Florida community.

Three people have been murdered in a Tampa neighborhood over the past 11 days, the victims did not know one another, but police have now linked the killings, according to news reports.

The latest victim, 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa, got on the wrong bus after work Thursday night and ended up in Seminole Heights, a southeast Tampa neighborhood, where he was shot and killed.

“He took the wrong bus to this neighborhood; he should not have been to this neighborhood ... he was going to another bus stop and he did not make it,” Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a press conference.

The other two victims — Benjamin E. Mitchell, 22, and Monica C. Hoffa, 32, — also were shot and killed nearby just days earlier.

Tampa Bay Crime Stoppers Victims of a possible Tampa, Fla., serial killer include, Monica Caridad Hoffa, left, Anthony Naiboa, center, and Benjamin Edward Mitchell.

“This is very frustrating,” Dugan said. “I go from frustration to anger (over) these unsolved homicides, and now we have someone terrorizing the neighborhood. It’s just difficult to see this happening,” he said.

Tampa police have released video of a person walking in the area where Mitchell was murdered and are warning people not to walk alone at night.

CBS News reported that on Friday night residents of the neighborhood took to the streets marching and chanting: "Whose streets? Our streets!"

A $25,000 reward is offered for tips leading to an arrest in the case.