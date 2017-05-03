Police: Mother arrested for leaving two toddlers in unlocked car

Jennifer Wattenburger told police she left her two toddlers in the car while she ran into Michaels craft store, because she was getting a gift for one of them and didn’t want them to see it.

Roswell police arrested Wattenburger, 34 of Woodstock, on April 28 and charged her with two counts of reckless conduct for leaving her 1 - and 2-year-old children in an unlocked, running car for 34 minutes.

Police responded to the scene at 12:23 p.m. that day after receiving a call from a witness, who saw two small children unattended in a parked car at a shopping center at 612 West Crossville Road. Police said they located a 2016 blue Honda Odyssey minivan with all its doors unlocked.

A 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were inside the minivan. The engine and air conditioner were running as the girl watched a movie and the boy was asleep, police said. One officer stayed with the children while another went to find Wattenburger.

Police found Wattenburger inside Michaels and took her to the children. According to the report, police explained to her that she “endangered the bodily safety of her children” and that by leaving them unattended “could cause harm or endanger their safety.”

The officers then called Wattenburger’s husband to come and pick up the kids. After he and Wattenburger’s mother arrived, she was arrested and transported to the Roswell Detention Center.

She was released on a $4,500 bond.

