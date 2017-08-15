Police: Missing Florida man took himself to hospital

A Florida father who was missing for several days was found after he checked himself into a South Florida hospital six days after his disappearance.

Calvin Lincomfelt was reported missing Aug. 7 after he failed to return to his family's Jacksonville condo. He had told his wife he was driving home from a job in New Smyrna Beach and that he'd be home around 3 p.m.

Ormond Beach police said he was seen on surveillance video at a McDonald’s drive-through on Aug. 7 at 2:23 p.m.

After his wife reported him missing, investigators learned his cellphone pinged at a location five minutes from their home.

Volunteers organized a search party on Saturday.

Karen Lincomfelt told ActionNewsJax.com on Sunday that police said her husband had been located in South Florida.

According to a police report, Lincomfelt checked himself in to a Hollywood, Florida, hospital for an evaluation. He could only give authorities his name and some background information, the report said.

Hospital staff searched for Lincomfelt's name on Google and found news releases and social media posts about his disappearance. He was further identified by a "Tar Heel" tattoo on his back, the police report said.

Lincomfelt told police that he couldn't remember anything after Aug. 7.

Further details about him have not been released.

“We typically see people turn up (after) about seven to 10 days, sometimes more or less,” said Steve Smith, president of River City Search and Rescue. Smith headed the search for Lincomfelt over the weekend.

“As an adult, you have a right to do whatever you want," Smith said. "People wander off because they need a break. It's completely out of character for them."

Smith said he got a text from the family Sunday night to let him know Lincomfelt was safe.