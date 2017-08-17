Police: Man beats girlfriend after someone eats his brownies

A Texas man faces multiple charges after police say he beat his girlfriend because someone else ate some of the brownies she had baked for him.

Jason Eric Gonzales, 35, of Odessa, is charged with continuous violence/assault against a family member causing bodily injury and retaliation, as well as failure to pay child support, according to KOSA-TV in Odessa.

The news station reported that Odessa police officers were called July 16 to a local hospital, where they found a 42-year-old assault victim. The woman told police she had baked brownies for Gonzales, her boyfriend.

Another person ate some of the chocolatey treats, which angered Gonzales, police officials said. He allegedly retaliated by punching his girlfriend several times in the chest and kicking her in the ankle, causing a serious injury.

A witness confirmed what happened, the news station reported.

KOSA-TV reported that the woman has filed assault complaints against Gonzales multiple times in the past. He was accused of assault against her at least twice in the past 12 months.

In one instance, Gonzales allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her family for filing a complaint about a previous assault, the news station said.