Police: Fast-food workers find toddler wandering in Orlando

Fast-food workers found a toddler early Thursday wandering in Orlando's Conway neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

Workers at a Krystal on Curry Ford Road west of South Conway Road said they spotted the 3-year-old boy at about 2 a.m. He was wearing a shirt and a diaper and was carrying a blanket.

>> Read more trending news

The employees said that they saw the boy in the drive-thru lane, so they pulled him into the restaurant through the drive-thru window for fear he would run into the street.

.@OrlandoPolice 3 y/o wandering off Curry Ford Road. Krystal employee takes child in as police locate parents @WFTV pic.twitter.com/GPT5Ka3qnz — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWFTV) May 4, 2017

Krystal employee Johnathan Jimenez said he called 911 once the child was in the restaurant.

"It actually breaks my heart," Jimenez said. "It kills me, because that is a scary thought: to wake up and your child not be at the house. It's pretty bad."

The boy wandered away from an adjacent apartment complex, investigators said.

Police said the child was reunited with his parents at about 4:30 a.m.

It's unknown if the parents will be charged.

No other details were given.