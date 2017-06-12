Listen Live
Police: Assistant principal arrested for DWI at graduation
Police: Assistant principal arrested for DWI at graduation

Police: Assistant principal arrested for DWI at graduation
(WSOCTV.com)

Police: Assistant principal arrested for DWI at graduation

By: WSOCTV.com

An assistant principal at Bunker Hill High School in Claremont, North Carolina, was arrested for DWI after hitting two parked cars in the parking lot where the school’s graduation was being held, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Jonathan Andrew Stiles was arrested at 4:10 p.m., according to an arrest report. The school’s graduation started at 4 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College.

Police said they smelled alcohol on him and he failed a field sobriety test. According to court documents, Stiles blew a 0.16, which is double the legal limit.

Read more at WSOC-TV.

There are no comments yet.

