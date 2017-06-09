Listen Live
National
Pizzeria owner makes plea to pay sons’ insulin bills
Photo Credit: Seth McConnell/Denver Post via Getty Images
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Seth McConnell/Denver Post via Getty Images

HOUSTON -  A Texas pizzeria owner knows that business is bad in his area, but he is trying to make ends meet. While he continues to pay his employees, Craig Boncler has been unable to cut a check for himself and now must find a way to buy insulin for his three sons, WFAA reported. 

That’s what prompted him to post on Facebook, asking for help. He is not looking for a handout, he said. 

“Sympathy/thoughts/prayers won’t solve this problem. (No offense intended to anyone,” Boncler wrote in his Facebook post.

“If you live anywhere within driving distance, please consider having a meal at my restaurant,” said Boncler, who owns Sicily Pizza and Pasta off U.S. 290 in suburban Houston. “Tell everybody. Have more than one meal.”

Construction on the Northwest Freeway (U.S. 290) has severely impacted his business, Boncler told WFAA.

“We are smack right in the middle of the 290 construction,” Boncler said.

Boncler said in his Facebook post that his youngest son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two weeks ago. Michael, 16, Christopher, 12, and 10-year-old Timothy need insulin daily but Boncler’s supply is almost exhausted, WFAA reported.

Boncler is beginning to get some help. A friend set up a Youcaring page that already has generated nearly $13,000 in donations. In addition, people have pledged nearly $7,000 to a GoFundMe page started for Boncler’s sons.

I hate doing this... I'm in a lot of trouble. Due to various reasons - some within my control, some not - my restaurant...

Posted by Craig Boncler on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

