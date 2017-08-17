In a recent interview with Marie Claire, socialite Paris Hilton blamed her 2003 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon for ruining her chances of becoming a prominent social figure like Princess Diana.

“It’s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me,” she said. “I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.”

Weeks before the debut of her show “The Simple Life” in 2003, the sex tape, which featured an 18-year-old Hilton and 33-year-old Salomon, hit the internet without her consent and overshadowed much of her rise to fame. In fact, Hilton called the tape her only regret in life.

“I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn’t want to be seen in public,” she said.

Hilton may not have turned into a modern day Princess Diana, but she’s still an extremely successful business woman despite the negative media attention she has received.