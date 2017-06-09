Listen Live
National
Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'
Close

Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'

Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'
Photo Credit: AP
In this image made from video by WSB-TV Atlanta, authorities render assistance to injured people on an overturned church bus, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., posted on its Facebook page that one of its buses with its student ministry mission was involved in a crash while traveling to the airport. (WSB-TV via AP)

Parents of teen killed in church bus crash: 'She loved the Lord'

By: Tom Jones and Audrey Washington, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: AP

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -  The parents of a 17-year-old girl killed Thursday when a church bus crashed in Georgia said the teen loved God and had a bright future head of her.

Sarah Harmening was part of a youth church group traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday when their bus flipped over in south Fulton County. The group planned to evangelize to other children in Botswana, Africa.

Twenty-one people were hurt in the accident.

>> Read more trending news

Harmening’s parents gathered with supporters late Thursday at a south Fulton church.

"She loved the Lord with a love that was tangible," Harmening’s mother said. "It's what she lived and breathed for."

Sarah’s mother read her last journal entry and said it gives her comfort.

"That God has called me here … He has done this for a reason, so I know he's going to do incredible things,” her mother read.

A friend shared some of the final words Harmening texted, focused on life and faith.

"This is such a great reminder; we are like a wisp of smoke. We are only here for a moment and it's not about us, life is not about us, it's about God,” said Harmening’s friend, Claire.

At Grady Memorial Hospital, WSB-TV spoke with the family of one teen who suffered a head injury.

"'I was panicked at first because I didn't know what was going on and then I found out she was in trauma,” said Glenda Roberson.

Fulton County police said a lane change mistake caused the accident.

According to investigators, the bus was in lane 1 and attempted to change to lane 2 when it collided with a Chrysler that was already in lane 2. The collision caused the bus driver to abruptly steer left, causing him to lose control. The bus entered the uneven median and rolled over.

The bus, thrown upside down by the force of the collision, slid into a Mercedes that was traveling in the westbound lanes.

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

