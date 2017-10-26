Parents charged after baby’s body found in swing

Two Iowa parents have been charged with murder in connection with the death of their infant.

The baby was found dead in his baby swing on Aug 30. A medical examiner found evidence that he said that the baby had not been removed from the swing, had a diaper change or had a bath in over a week, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

Cheyanne Harris, 20, and Zachary Koehn, 28, were arrested this week. They were charged with child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, The Associated Press reported.

The baby was found dead in his baby swing on Aug 30. A medical examiner found evidence that he said that the baby had not been removed from the swing, had a diaper change or had a bath in over a week, The AP reported.

They will appear in court next month.

