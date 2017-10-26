Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H 82
L 40

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Mostly Cloudy
H 82° L 40°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 82° L 40°
  • cloudy-day
    43°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 82° L 40°
  • clear-day
    47°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 51° L 32°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Parents charged after baby’s body found in swing
Close

Parents charged after baby’s body found in swing

Baby’s Body Found In Swing, Parents Face Charges

Parents charged after baby’s body found in swing

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALTA VISTA, Iowa -  Two Iowa parents have been charged with murder in connection with the death of their infant.

The baby was found dead in his baby swing on Aug 30. A medical examiner found evidence that he said that the baby had not been removed from the swing, had a diaper change or had a bath in over a week, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news 

Cheyanne Harris, 20, and Zachary Koehn, 28, were arrested this week. They were charged with child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, The Associated Press reported.

The baby was found dead in his baby swing on Aug 30. A medical examiner found evidence that he said that the baby had not been removed from the swing, had a diaper change or had a bath in over a week, The AP reported.

They will appear in court next month.

Related

Cheyanne Harris (L) and Zachary Koehn (R)
Close

Parents charged after baby’s body found in swing

Photo Credit: Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office/AP
Cheyanne Harris (L) and Zachary Koehn (R)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Coburn says Trump has ‘personality disorder’
    Coburn says Trump has ‘personality disorder’
    President Trump has had to deal with Senators from his own party criticizing him. Now, a FORMER Senator takes a shot. And it's Oklahoma’s own Tom Coburn, who served as one of Oklahoma's Senators from 1995 to 2015. A medical doctor, Coburn told the New York Times, 'We have a leader who has a personality disorder.' Coburn went on to say that because Trump is doing what he said he would, his supporters will still support him. Since he retired, Coburn has been pushing for a constitutional conventional aimed at a federal balanced-budget amendment and term-limits for Congress. ﻿You can read more about the story here.﻿
  • Senate approves oil and gas tax hike
    Senate approves oil and gas tax hike
    Senators approved a resolution Thursday urging their colleagues in the Oklahoma House to push through a package of tax hikes that includes a 4 percent tax rate on all new oil and gas wells.  The current rate is 2 percent. Republicans in the Oklahoma Senate decided a compromise on the Gross Production tax (GPT) was better than the stalemate. “Adding GPT to the budget deal certainly wasn’t my first choice, but if it breaks the stalemate it is an option we have to pursue,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz. The Senate adopted the resolution on a voice vote, suggesting they will have enough votes to increase the gross production tax. House Republicans put forth a series of tax hikes in a bill Wednesday that fell short of the three-fourth's majority needed for approval. Democrats refused to back it without a production tax increase.
  • Trump declares ‘public health emergency’ to fight opioid use in US
    Trump declares ‘public health emergency’ to fight opioid use in US
    With an estimated 175 people dying each day – seven an hour – President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Americans to join together to combat illegal drug use, as he declared a ‘public health emergency’ in order to funnel more government resources into the fight against opioids. “We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic; we can do it,” the President said. “Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States by far,” the President told a group gathered at the White House. “I am calling on all Americans to join the ranks of guardian angels,” Mr. Trump said, saying it’s time for everyone to help reduce the scourge of opioid abuse. JUST IN: Pres. Trump: 'Effective today, my administration is officially declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.' pic.twitter.com/Jm3ZtM56nS — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 26, 2017 Sharing the story of his brother’s own battle with alcohol, the President repeatedly said that the nation needs to send the message that drug use is not acceptable. “He had a very, very, very tough life because of alcohol,” Mr. Trump said of his brother Fred. “There is nothing desirable about drugs,” the President said. “They’re bad.” President Trump: 'We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic – we can do it' https://t.co/dscE140cmi — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2017 “The opioid epidemic has affected more than 2 million Americans nationwide,” First Lady Melania Trump said in the White House East Room. “This can happen to any of us,” the First Lady added, saying ‘no state has been spared.” One thing that is not included in today’s declaration is money for work on opioids by a public health emergency fund. The White House says there will be an effort to get more resources on opioids in a year-end budget deal that Congress will try to strike before Christmas. Democrats quickly seized on that, saying the Trump Administration move was welcome, but that the efforts need resources immediately. “We cannot afford to wait months between an announcement and action,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), who called her home state the “epicenter of this crisis.” Disappointed Trump stopped short of allocating new funds to combat the opioid epidemic despite declaring it a public health emergency. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) October 26, 2017 “Without funding, this won’t do near enough,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). “Saving lives will require resources, too.”
  • American Airlines profit falls 15 percent in third quarter
    American Airlines said Thursday that third-quarter profit fell on higher costs and the effect of three hurricanes, but it sees stronger pricing power ahead. The airline predicted that a key measure of prices would be stronger in the fourth quarter than it was in the third because of improving demand for both business and leisure travel. American said it canceled more than 8,000 flights and lost $75 million in pretax earnings because of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said the airline turned in “solid financial results” in light of the disasters. American, the world’s biggest airline by passenger traffic, said that it earned $624 million, down 15 percent from $737 million a year earlier. Excluding special items, the company said it would have earned $1.42 per share, two cents better than the forecast of analysts surveyed by FactSet. Revenue rose 3 percent to $10.88 billion, just below analysts’ forecast of $10.90 billion.
  • Facebook Live video of driver with alcohol, gun leads to arrests
    Facebook Live video of driver with alcohol, gun leads to arrests
    Two men are in an Ohio jail led officers to a vehicle with open bottles of alcohol and a loaded, loose gun, police said. >> Watch a clip here After 5 p.m. Tuesday, a detective with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alerted Dayton police to a Facebook Live broadcast of a vehicle driving erratically with the occupants drinking alcohol and firing a gun, according to the Dayton police report. Dayton police quickly located the vehicle driving near Main Street and Interstate 75. When the vehicle pulled into a day care center in the 2300 block of Catalpa Drive, police stopped the Ford Escape, the report said. The driver, Terrell A. Shrivers, 29, was issued a couple citations for window tint violation and driving under suspension, police said. He was taken to jail and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. The front passenger, Donald D. Byrd, 35, also was jailed and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police said they found an open bottle of liquor, open bottle of champagne and a loaded pistol inside the car. 
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.