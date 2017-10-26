Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H 82
L 40

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Sunny
H 82° L 40°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 82° L 40°
  • clear-day
    47°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 82° L 40°
  • clear-night
    45°
    Evening
    Clear. H 51° L 32°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Outrage over what viewers say is a sexist ad prompts apology from IKEA
Close

Outrage over what viewers say is a sexist ad prompts apology from IKEA

Outrage over what viewers say is a sexist ad prompts apology from IKEA
Photo Credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Outrage over what viewers say is a sexist ad prompts apology from IKEA

By: Rare.us

IKEA executives issued an apology after a commercial they aired in China featuring a mother scolding her boyfriend-less daughter sparked backlash online.

>> Read more trending news

The now pulled ad is still available online and shows the mother giving her daughter a hard time for not having a boyfriend. However, her anger quickly subsides when a man, presumably the daughter’s boyfriend, appears at the door. The family then quickly redecorates their living room and kitchen with IKEA products that are apparently perfect for the occasion.

>> RELATED: Kellogg’s issues apology after Twitter user calls out cartoon on cereal box as “racist”

“This TV ad tried to show how IKEA can help customers easily and affordably convert a typical living room into a place of celebration. The purpose was to encourage customers to celebrate moments in everyday life,” the Swedish company said in a statement. “IKEA encourages people to live many different lifestyles, and this is reflected in our product design and home furnishing solutions. Gender equality is a fundamental part of the IKEA culture and values, which we share with everybody.”

Social media users were quick to criticize the ad, with one saying it encouraged Chinese shame toward “leftover women,” adding, “Every time my mom sees this ad, she complains to me about why I haven’t found a boyfriend. This ad ruins my relationship with my family.”

“What’s most ironic is that IKEA comes from Sweden, a country that values gender equality,” another pointed out. “I dare them to show this ad to their headquarters in Sweden.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Bogus social media post frightens parents
    Bogus social media post frightens parents
    Police say a post circulating on social media about human traffickers snatching children in Tulsa is fabricated. The post first appeared on the social media app Nextdoor and has spread to Facebook.  The post says a man tried to persuade the poster's 14-year-old son to get into his truck.  The person goes on to say the teenager's mother called police and was told there was an active child trafficking ring targeting Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department spokesman Adam Ashley says there's no evidence to support the claim.  He also says police haven't identified any victims and no one has called the department to file a report on the matter. Sgt. Todd Evans says the department appreciates the community's concerns and encourages people to call law enforcement with reports instead of posting on social media.
  • Coburn says Trump has ‘personality disorder’
    Coburn says Trump has ‘personality disorder’
    President Trump has had to deal with Senators from his own party criticizing him. Now, a FORMER Senator takes a shot. And it's Oklahoma’s own Tom Coburn, who served as one of Oklahoma's Senators from 1995 to 2015. A medical doctor, Coburn told the New York Times, 'We have a leader who has a personality disorder.' Coburn went on to say that because Trump is doing what he said he would, his supporters will still support him. Since he retired, Coburn has been pushing for a constitutional conventional aimed at a federal balanced-budget amendment and term-limits for Congress. ﻿You can read more about the story here.﻿
  • Senate approves oil and gas tax hike
    Senate approves oil and gas tax hike
    Senators approved a resolution Thursday urging their colleagues in the Oklahoma House to push through a package of tax hikes that includes a 4 percent tax rate on all new oil and gas wells.  The current rate is 2 percent. Republicans in the Oklahoma Senate decided a compromise on the Gross Production tax (GPT) was better than the stalemate. “Adding GPT to the budget deal certainly wasn’t my first choice, but if it breaks the stalemate it is an option we have to pursue,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz. The Senate adopted the resolution on a voice vote, suggesting they will have enough votes to increase the gross production tax. House Republicans put forth a series of tax hikes in a bill Wednesday that fell short of the three-fourth's majority needed for approval. Democrats refused to back it without a production tax increase.
  • Trump declares ‘public health emergency’ to fight opioid use in US
    Trump declares ‘public health emergency’ to fight opioid use in US
    With an estimated 175 people dying each day – seven an hour – President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Americans to join together to combat illegal drug use, as he declared a ‘public health emergency’ in order to funnel more government resources into the fight against opioids. “We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic; we can do it,” the President said. “Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States by far,” the President told a group gathered at the White House. “I am calling on all Americans to join the ranks of guardian angels,” Mr. Trump said, saying it’s time for everyone to help reduce the scourge of opioid abuse. JUST IN: Pres. Trump: 'Effective today, my administration is officially declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.' pic.twitter.com/Jm3ZtM56nS — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 26, 2017 Sharing the story of his brother’s own battle with alcohol, the President repeatedly said that the nation needs to send the message that drug use is not acceptable. “He had a very, very, very tough life because of alcohol,” Mr. Trump said of his brother Fred. “There is nothing desirable about drugs,” the President said. “They’re bad.” President Trump: 'We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic – we can do it' https://t.co/dscE140cmi — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2017 “The opioid epidemic has affected more than 2 million Americans nationwide,” First Lady Melania Trump said in the White House East Room. “This can happen to any of us,” the First Lady added, saying ‘no state has been spared.” One thing that is not included in today’s declaration is money for work on opioids by a public health emergency fund. The White House says there will be an effort to get more resources on opioids in a year-end budget deal that Congress will try to strike before Christmas. Democrats quickly seized on that, saying the Trump Administration move was welcome, but that the efforts need resources immediately. “We cannot afford to wait months between an announcement and action,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), who called her home state the “epicenter of this crisis.” Disappointed Trump stopped short of allocating new funds to combat the opioid epidemic despite declaring it a public health emergency. — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) October 26, 2017 “Without funding, this won’t do near enough,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). “Saving lives will require resources, too.”
  • American Airlines profit falls 15 percent in third quarter
    American Airlines said Thursday that third-quarter profit fell on higher costs and the effect of three hurricanes, but it sees stronger pricing power ahead. The airline predicted that a key measure of prices would be stronger in the fourth quarter than it was in the third because of improving demand for both business and leisure travel. American said it canceled more than 8,000 flights and lost $75 million in pretax earnings because of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said the airline turned in “solid financial results” in light of the disasters. American, the world’s biggest airline by passenger traffic, said that it earned $624 million, down 15 percent from $737 million a year earlier. Excluding special items, the company said it would have earned $1.42 per share, two cents better than the forecast of analysts surveyed by FactSet. Revenue rose 3 percent to $10.88 billion, just below analysts’ forecast of $10.90 billion.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.