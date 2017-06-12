Orlando strong: People turn to social media to remember Pulse 

Social media has lit up with tributes and remembrances to the 49 victims killed in the Pulse nightclub slaughter one year ago Monday.
Here are some of the comments, memorials and more posted on Twitter and Facebook:
Today we #RememberThe49 lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando https://t.co/G01eFY3VLA #OrlandoStrong #PulseNightClub pic.twitter.com/bH0s5vN9T3— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 12, 2017
We remember. #OrlandoStrong pic.twitter.com/RsORhDDPKj— Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) June 12, 2017
Remembering all those from Orlando. Photos taken at Pulse just two weeks ago. #oneyearon #PulseNightclub #OrlandoStrong #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/tErlL2sli6— LGBTQ Heritage (@LGBTQHeritage) June 12, 2017
We honor and remember the 49 people who lost their lives one year ago at Pulse Nightclub. #OrlandoStrong #HonorThemWithAction pic.twitter.com/rva8XmmvnW— ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) June 12, 2017
Read more here.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself