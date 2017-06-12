Organ donation recipients celebrate with family of donor

This weekend marks 1,001 days since 31-year-old Kevin Sullivan died after he fell off a ladder while at work. And it’s been 1,000 days since he gave the ultimate gift, the gift of life.

Kevin’s family celebrated with the three organ recipients, who are now considered family, at their Burlington home. They called it their ‘1,000-day party.’

Dave Sullivan’s 31-year-old son Kevin lives on through little Julian Molina-Cortero, who’s full of life.

Julian received one of Kevin’s kidneys after Kevin was killed in a tragic accident two and a half years ago.

“We wonder sometimes if it was all part of some plan,” said Dave.

Kevin’s organs were donated to Julian, who was 22 months old at the time. He also saved the lives of two 50-year-old men, including Mike Ashworth.

“I’m the guy that wasn’t supposed to survive,” said Ashworth.

The Rhode Island man nearly died on the operating table before receiving Kevin’s heart.

“It’s the gift that just keeps on giving,” said Ashworth.

Dave Kincman was also given a second chance at life, thanks to Kevin Sullivan.

Doctors gave Kincman just 48 hours to live.

He was in the same hospital, just a few doors down, when Kevin died.

He not only received Kevin’s liver and kidney, but also the entire Sullivan family.

“In story books and fairy tales nobody thinks you can have that happily-ever after ending, but I think in this case it absolutely was,” said Kincman.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 22 people die each day waiting for a transplant and one donor can save up to eight lives.