Oreo announces new flavor, offers $500,000 for next one



As if it weren’t enough that the new Oreo flavor arrived in stores on Monday, now Nabisco, the company that makes the cookies, has announced that it will let consumers have a hand in creating the next flavor.



For some Oreo fan, it could be a big payday.

Nabisco is asking devotees of the sandwich cookie to submit their ideas for the next Oreo flavor via the Twitter hashtag #MyOreoCreation for the chance to win $500,000.



The “Firework” Oreo, the newest cookie flavor, was in stores on Monday. It has been described as an Oreo with Pop Rocks (a candy popular in the 1970s) in the creme.

The company said it receives ideas for cookie creme filling flavors all the time and decided to turn those suggestions into a contest.



“Our newest limited-edition flavor got us thinking – if we can create a Firework Oreo cookie, what else could we create? And who better to ask than those who are already sharing their flavor and creation ideas?” said Madeline Vincent, the company’s brand manager. “We’ve always loved hearing and seeing our fans’ ideas, and now we’re thrilled to merge that passion and creativity with Oreo innovation to come up with future creations.”



According to Ad Age, Oreo is the world's top-selling cookie, with annual sales of more than $2 billion. It’s available in more than 100 countries. The limited-edition special flavor cookies come out a few times during the year; one of the recent releases was a Peep-flavored Oreo.



In July, Oreo will choose three finalists who will win $25,000 each. The three cookie flavors will be in stores in May 2018. Consumers will then vote on the best flavor and the winner will be announced in July 2018.



Click here for details of the contest.

