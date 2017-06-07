An online fundraiser for Reality Winner has netted nearly $12,000

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, has been charged with sending the news media a classified government report about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. She is being held in the Lincoln County Jail in Georgia.

An online fundraising drive set up for alleged National Security Agency leaker has hauled in close to $12,000.

The Go Fund Me account was launched Monday, the day details of her arrest were announced. Winner, 25, who had been living in Augusta, was arrested Saturday and is being held in the Lincoln County jail, about 40 miles northwest of Augusta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“These funds will be able to assist with loss of wages, counseling from this traumatic experience and to be able to recover from this as Reality & her family rebuilds their lives,” the account page, originated by Shirley Fink of Fairfax, Va., states. “Possible expenses for travel for the family and anything they might need to help them through these troubled times.”

Donors are hailing Winner as a patriot and hero.

“We really need to set up a YUGE Go Fund Me account to battle the trumps as they terrorize our first amendment,” Lori Themel wrote.

“This heroic young woman put her life on the line for US and this is how we repay her,” wrote Cherie Fazekas. “I don’t even have a job right now and I donated. Get it together people!”

