Ohio officer allegedly killed by man police had saved from an overdose

An Ohio man whose life was saved by Liberty Township police and firefighters two years ago allegedly shot and killed one of the force’s officers last weekend.

Alleged perpetrator Jason Marble, who received CPR and Narcan from first responders in July of 2015, is suspected of killing Girard, Ohio, Officer Justin Leo, 31, who had worked for the force for about five years, according to WJW-TV.

“It was rather disturbing to find out that we saved his life, and two years later he ended an officer’s life,” Liberty Township Police Chief Rich Tisone said on Monday, WJW reported.

The shooting happened at a home in Girard at about 10 p.m. Saturday night. Soon after police arrived, Marble shot Leo, according to WJW. Another officer then returned fire, killing Marble.

The street where Leo was shot has been turned into a makeshift memorial, with police flags lining the street and some neighbors adorning trees with blue ribbons.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said he has heard dozens of stories about how Leo impacted so many lives in the community.