Southwest Airlines is adding live music to some flights as part of a new deal with Warner Music Nashville, according to Billboard magazine, but not everyone is onboard.

The live music on some flights is actually part of the “Live at 35” in-air concert series, which Southwest first launched in 2011, and will feature Warner Music Nashville artists.

Atlantic Records/WMN musician Devin Dawson performed aboard a recent flight from Nashville to Philadelphia and uploaded the video to social media.

I checked the “Sing ALL ON ME at 35,000 feet in the air” box off the bucket list. Thank you @SouthwestAir #liveat35 https://t.co/SCK1U1PQ0K pic.twitter.com/0lYoSd7frU — Devin Dawson (@zdevin) October 26, 2017

“That was a little bit different than what I usually do every day,” he told Billboard after landing.

Dawson also told the magazine the concerts can help soothe those with a fear of flying.

“I hope that something like this is just a cool surprise for some that helps them forget about their everyday woes, and I’ll just play a couple songs to make them smile,” he said.

While some Southwest customers might hope their flight features one of the pop-up concerts, Twitter users seemed overwhelmingly against live music on flights.

This is the only concert I want on Southwest Airlines. pic.twitter.com/FAESC7tzYC — Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) October 27, 2017

Southwest Airlines has added live concerts to its in-flight amenities. https://t.co/62eUga8e7g pic.twitter.com/gUiXFov0FZ — The Current (@TheCurrent) October 27, 2017

i want to listen to a Man yodeling while i am trapped inside of a Huge metal bird !!!!!!!!!! Yes !!!! give it to me southwest airlines !!!! — lilya (@harmfulkid) October 27, 2017