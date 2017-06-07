Newborn abandoned in shopping cart at grocery store

A newborn was found abandoned Sunday night in a grocery store parking lot in Arizona, police said.

The baby, who authorities believe was born 1 to 3 hours before she was found, was tucked in a backpack, which was placed in a shopping cart, azcentral.com reported.

>> Read more trending news



A passerby discovered the baby and alerted the Food City store manager, police said.

The newborn was taken to the hospital and appears to be in good health, authorities said.

A fire station is located across the street from the grocery store where the baby was abandoned, and under Arizona's safe haven law, children can be dropped off at safe havens like fire stations without fear of prosecution, azcentral.com reported.