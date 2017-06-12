The Golden State Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors can win clinch the championship if they win Monday. The Cavaliers are facing a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs.

They face an uphill climb in Oakland Monday, where the Warriors are 44-5 at home this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s game.

What time is the game?

The game begins at 9 p.m. ET

Where is it being played?

The Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.

What channel is it on?

ABC is airing the series

Where can I watch the live stream?

WatchESPN

What are the odds for Game 5?

According to OddsShark, the Warriors are an 8.5-point favorite over the Cavaliers. As of Monday morning, the over/under is set at 230.5 points.

When are the rest of the games? (all times are Eastern)

(If needed) Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

(If needed) Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.