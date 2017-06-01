Listen Live
National
National Doughnut Day 2017: Deals and freebies
National Doughnut Day 2017: Deals and freebies
Photo Credit: Cindy Ord
Chains and businesses around the country are offering freebies and deals for National Doughnut Day.

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It’s that time of the year again, doughnut lovers. 

The first Friday of June is National Doughnut Day, and shops with the sweet round treat have freebies and deals to celebrate. Below are some of the deals and freebies pastry lovers can take advantage of June 2.

﻿Krispy Kreme: One free doughnut of customer’s choice at participating locations while supplies last. No purchase necessary.

﻿Dunkin’ Donuts: Purchase any beverage and get a free classic doughnut. 

﻿Duck Donuts: Get any doughnut free with any purchase.

﻿Cumberland Farms: Free doughnut from 5 to 10 a.m. with purchase of any size coffee or chilled drink.

Entenmann’s: Enter to win a year’s supply of Entenmann's doughnuts.

  • Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate change deal
    Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate change deal
    Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would withdraw the United States from a landmark world agreement on climate change, arguing the Paris accords do more economic damage to the U.S. than help in terms of cleaning up the environment. “I cannot in good conscience support a deal that harms the United States,” the President said during a sun-splashed event in the White House Rose Garden. Mr. Trump said the Paris deal would cost the U.S. trillions in economic development, and millions of jobs, as he charged the accord would do little to rein in big polluters like China and India, and would only give them an “economic edge” over the U.S. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” he declared. “The agreement is a massive redistribution of United States’ wealth to other countries,” the President added. BREAKING: Trump announces withdrawal from Paris climate accord, but says US will begin negotiations to re-enter agreement. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 Mr. Trump rattled off a number a U.S. industries that he says have been harmed by excessive efforts on climate change – paper, cement, iron, steel, coal and natural gas. “”No responsible leader can put the workers of their own country at a debilitating disadvantage,” Mr. Trump said. “The Paris agreement handicaps the United States economy,” he added. BREAKING: Trump claims Paris accord is less about climate and more about other nations gaining 'financial advantage' over U.S. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 With the decision, the U.S. joins only Nicaragua and Syria in not being a party to the Paris agreement, a non-binding document that allows countries to set their own goals for pollution reductions. “Thanks to President Donald Trump, America is back,” said Vice President Mike Pence to applause. Mr. Trump has made clear before that he sees little to support when it comes to climate change – and while some Republicans might not agree with the President, GOP strategists like Rory Cooper were not overly concerned by the politics of the move. “I think most Republicans would welcome Democrats centering their campaign around the Paris Agreement,” Cooper tweeted. My Paris story posts soon but basically Trump is flipping off fancy-pants elites, smarty-pants scientists, tree-hugging squishes & furners. — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) June 1, 2017 Democrats argued this move could swing pivotal votes to them, and away from the GOP, especially in suburban areas – but for the most part, Democrats are already in a strong political position near most big urban centers. The White House told reporters that the accord accomplishes little, arguing that the United States has already taken major steps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. White House will argue Paris climate pact would cost US economy $3T and 6.5M jobs over next several decades; and 'decapitate' coal industry. https://t.co/T1LKL3DOtZ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2017 While the decision by the President sounds immediate, it evidently takes time for the U.S. to officially back out. “According to the terms of the Agreement, no country can begin the withdrawal process until three years after the Agreement enters into force and the withdrawal would not take effect for one year after that date,” the Sierra Club said in a statement, as it joined in opposition to Mr. Trump’s declaration. Former Obama Administration officials also expressed their distress, even before, even before Mr. Trump’s decision was made public. “Does anyone truly believe that he even knows what is in it?” asked former Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes. A Rose Garden celebration of a step that denies science and hurts children. History will note those who participated in this moral wreckage — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 1, 2017 “Trump pulling US out of Paris Accord is a historic mistake,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), as Democratic lawmakers mocked Mr. Trump on social media. Dear planet, we're sorry. Please just hang on for three and a half more years and we'll fix this. We promise. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 1, 2017 Critics of the President also argued the withdrawal represents a broader effort to dismantle federal policies that emphasize climate change, something that should spark budget battles in the Congress later this year. “Elections have consequences,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), as he urged his party to make climate change and the environment a big issue in 2018 and 2020. “Trump has just elevated “the environment” as a political issue in 2018 and 2020. And that definitely is not to his or the GOP’s advantage,” said political expert Stu Rothenberg. But for many Republicans, this and other moves by the White House simply make sense, as they argue that American businesses were being shackled with costly pollution regulations, which were almost unattainable. Earlier this week, the Trump Administration signaled it would open new areas to oil and gas exploration in the Arctic, as the Interior Secretary approved a plan to “jump-start Alaskan energy production” in what’s known as the National Petroleum Reserve, and update possible exploration in the North Slope of Alaska, including part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).
  • Trump announces U.S. will pull out of Paris climate accord
    Trump announces U.S. will pull out of Paris climate accord
    After a lot of speculation, and sharp debate both inside and outside the White House, President Trump announced Thursday he will revoke the nation’s commitment to the 2015 Paris climate accord. The pact was signed by 196 countries, committing them to cut down on emissions believed to contribute to climate change, focus more research and development on green energy sources, and attempt to limit the increase in global average temperature to below 2 degrees (Centigrade) above pre-industrial levels. Critics, however, say the pact didn’t actually mandate anything, but rather called for reports from each nation every five years, detailing their efforts. It was also pointed out by former Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma that the U.S. paid more than its “fair share” of the costs associated with the pact, while nations like India and China - with whom the U.S. has large trade deficits - pay much less. Trump said during the 2016 campaign that he would pull out of the accord.
  • More than 500 Californians have requested life-ending drugs
    More than 500 Californians have requested life-ending drugs
    At least 504 terminally ill Californians have requested a prescription for life-ending drugs since a state law allowing physician-assisted deaths went into effect in June 2016, marking the first publicly released data on how the practice is playing out in the nation's most populous state. The number represents only those who have contacted Compassion & Choices, an advocacy group that provides information on the process. The organization believes the overall figure to be much higher. The group released the data Thursday. State officials have not released figures yet. How the new law is utilized in trend-setting California could provide a window into what would happen if the practice spreads nationwide. Some see providing the choice to the dying as a logical evolution in a medical care system advanced in helping people live longer but limited in preventing slow, painful deaths. 'We won't have the full picture until the state releases its data about how many people have utilized the law, but we have enough evidence to show it is working remarkably well in a state with 10 times Oregon's population,' said Matt Whitaker, the group's California director.
  • Former FBI Director Comey to testify before Congress on June 8
    Former FBI Director Comey to testify before Congress on June 8
    The Senate Intelligence Committee announced today that former FBI Director James Comey will testify before that panel next Thursday, June 8, the first public comments by Comey since he was fired by President Donald Trump just over three weeks ago. The hearing was announced this morning by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey seems likely to be asked about any efforts by President Trump to suggest ending a probe for former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Trump suggested that both Comey, and former CIA Director John Brennan, had given misleading testimony to Congress on questions involving possible Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. “Witch hunt!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. BREAKING: Former FBI director James Comey to testify before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017
  • Good Samaritans' belongings stolen while attempting to save drowning man
    Good Samaritans' belongings stolen while attempting to save drowning man
    Four adults heard screams for help Monday afternoon and jumped in the water when they saw a man struggling in the cold waters of the Puyallup River in Washington State. >> Read more trending news  A 46-year-old Tacoma man was fishing with his family on the river, close to where the White River intersects according to Carmen Palmer, a spokesperson for the city of Sumner and Sumner police. 'He slipped and fell. And the rivers are running very fast. The river quickly swept him away. He is not a swimmer,” Palmer said. Xeilias Canani said his friend Kyle, and Kyle’s wife, went in first. “These guys are apparently swimmers, and they were having trouble,” Canani said, describing the cold water. Canani and another woman also went in. That woman told KIRO7 she heard the children nearby asking, 'Is my dad OK?' While others on shore were already on the phone with 911, they swam back. But Canani said his glasses were missing, as were his friend’s wallet and keys. “That was just messed up, really,” he said. “It’s the world we live in.” By the time his friends had finished giving police their statements, they found out their stolen credit cards had already been used at a gas station. The search was suspended overnight, but crews returned to the river Tuesday to continue.Officials said the man was not wearing a personal flotation device.
