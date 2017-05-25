Naked man caught on camera stealing $25,000 swan sculpture in Florida

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday in an effort to help track down a $25,000 swan sculpture stolen by a naked man in Lakeland, Florida.

The man was caught on surveillance camera squeezing through a gap in the fence at Lakeland Cold Storage just before 5 a.m. Friday.

He was naked and carrying a five-gallon bucket, the video shows.

A short time later, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck loaded with a black and white-checked swan sculpture can be seen driving from the business.

“The truck was later recovered in Hillsborough County, sans swan,” the PCSO said on Facebook.

The naked man was also identified by deputies, but his name was not released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were confident that someone has seen the large missing swan statue.

“It’s got to be hard to hide one of these,” the office said on Facebook. “Someone has seen it.”

While the truck has been found and the suspect identified, the swan remains missing and investigators hope the public will help track it down.

“So, we have a naked man, a bucket and a very expensive and very large stolen swan,” the PCSO said on Facebook. “We know who the man is and we have the truck back. But have you seen the missing swan? Call us.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen swan is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-577-1600 or 863-298-6200.