Must watch: Video shows plane crash as it happens

There were no injures after a small plane crashed in Mukilteo on Tuesday afternoon.

Video from witness Guanting Li, who was in his car when the crash happened, shows the moments the plane crashed onto the street.

Plane fuel and fire rained down on the road and cars.

PHOTOS: Mukilteo plane crash near Paine Field

It clipped power lines, then the traffic light at Mukilteo Speedway, and then hit at least five cars as it barreled down Harbour Pointe Boulevard.

Then, a ball of flames erupted when the plane crashed.

The pilot and passenger were able to get out and were not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA32. It crashed immediately after taking off from Runway 16R at nearby Paine Field.

The pilot said he started losing power and couldn't restart the engine. As he began to go down, he saw that Harbour Pointe Boulevard was clear and open, and steered that direction.

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

Paine Field is located in unincorporated Snohomish County, between Mukilteo and Everett, and about 30 miles north of downtown Seattle. The airport is home to more than 650 aircraft, including single-engine and corporate jets, and also is home to the Boeing manufacturing plant for the 747, 767, 777 and 787 aircrafts.