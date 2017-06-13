Listen Live
National
Must see: ‘Vicious’ police puppies steal hearts
Must see: ‘Vicious’ police puppies steal hearts
Photo Credit: China Photos/Getty Images
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TAIWAN -  The National Police Agency in Taiwan has a few new recruits, and they’re stealing the hearts of anyone who sees them.

Eventually they will have a normal policing role when they grow up, but for now their only job is to look cute.

The six dogs will train to be part of NPA’s K-9 Anti Bomb and Drug unit and will be based in Taipei, following in their mom’s paw-steps, Mashable reported.

The puppy’s mother is one of 22 adult K-9’s on the force.

The puppies, which were born May 9, are named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon, Mashable reported.

  • Sessions to face sharp questions on Russia contacts
    Sessions to face sharp questions on Russia contacts
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing for sharp questions from his former Senate colleagues about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump. The public testimony Tuesday before the Senate intelligence committee should yield Sessions' most extensive comments to date on questions that have dogged his entire tenure as attorney general and that led him three months ago to step aside from the Russia probe. Lawmakers for weeks have demanded answers from Sessions, particularly about meetings he had last summer and fall with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Those calls have escalated since fired FBI Director James Comey cryptically told lawmakers on Thursday that the bureau had expected Sessions to recuse himself weeks before he did from an investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Sessions, a close campaign adviser to Donald Trump and the first senator to endorse him, stepped aside from the investigation in early March after acknowledging he had spoken twice in the months before the election with the Russian ambassador. He said at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign. Since then, lawmakers have raised questions about a possible third meeting at a Washington hotel, though the Justice Department has said that did not happen. Sessions on Saturday said he would appear before the intelligence committee, which has been doing its own investigation into Russian contacts with the Trump campaign. There had been some question as to whether the hearing would be open to the public, but the Justice Department said Monday he requested it be so because he 'believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.' The committee shortly after said the hearing would be open. The hearing will bring contentious questioning for Sessions and likely some uncomfortable moments for the Trump administration. Sessions is likely to be asked about his conversations with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and whether there were more encounters that should have been made public. And he can expect questions about his involvement in Comey's May 9 firing, the circumstances surrounding his decision to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation, and whether any of his actions — such as interviewing candidates for the FBI director position or meeting with Trump about Comey — violated his recusal pledge. Asked Monday if the White House thought Sessions should invoke executive privilege to avoid answering questions about his conversations with Trump, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer replied, 'It depends on the scope of the questions. To get into a hypothetical at this point would be premature.' He did not explicitly endorse Sessions' appearance, saying in response to a question, 'We're aware of it, and we'll go from there.' Comey himself had a riveting appearance before the same Senate panel last week, with some key moments centered on Sessions. Comey said Trump told Sessions and other administration officials to leave the room before Trump asked him in February to drop a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia. In addition, Comey has said Sessions did not respond when he complained that he did not want to be left alone with Trump again. The Justice Department has denied that, saying Sessions stressed to Comey the need to be careful about following appropriate policies. The former FBI director also testified that he and the agency had believed Sessions was 'inevitably going to recuse' for reasons he said he could not elaborate on. 'We also were aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,' Comey said. Sessions' appearance before the intelligence committee is an indication of just how much the Russia investigation has shaded his tenure. White House frustrations with the Justice Department spilled into public view last week, when Trump on Twitter criticized the legal strategy in defending his proposed travel ban. Spicer, the spokesman, declined to say then that Sessions enjoyed Trump's confidence, though spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later in the week that the president had confidence 'in all of his Cabinet.' Though the Justice Department maintains that it has fully disclosed the extent of Sessions' foreign contacts last year, lawmakers have continued to press him for answers about an April 2016 event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, where both Sessions and Kislyak attended a foreign policy speech by Trump. Senate Democrats have raised the possibility that Sessions and Kislyak could have met there, though Justice Department officials say there were no private encounters or side meetings. Lawmakers, including Al Franken of Minnesota and Patrick Leahy of Vermont, have asked the FBI to investigate and to determine if Sessions committed perjury when he denied having had meetings with Russians. ___ Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP
  • Severed head, decapitated torso identified
    Severed head, decapitated torso identified
    A severed head and a decapitated torso may belong to the same person. The Clarion-Ledger reports the victim was identified on Monday as 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson. Both body parts were discovered separately on Saturday in Jackson. The headless torso was badly burned.   Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says authorities were able to get a positive fingerprint match from one that hadn't been burned. She says the head had no distortion so facial recognition wasn't a problem. She says DNA also may be tested.   Jackson police chief Lee Vance says the head was discovered on a home's porch hours before the body was found in a field about a mile away.   Vance says the FBI and other federal agencies are helping investigate.
  • Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry lead Warriors to NBA title
    Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry lead Warriors to NBA title
    As a fresh NBA champions cap sat a tad off-kilter on his head, Kevin Durant embraced mother Wanda. Then he moved across the podium and hugged Stephen Curry before accepting his shiny MVP trophy, holding out his arms and hoisting it for everyone to see. From the Bay all the way to OKC. Durant capped his spectacular first season with the Warriors by bringing home that coveted NBA championship he joined Golden State last July so determined to get, scoring 39 points in a fast-and-furious, Finals-clinching 129-120 victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Monday night. 'You can talk about whatever you want to talk about, but nobody comes in and cares about the game or loves the game as much as I do or works as hard as do I at the basketball game. You can talk about whatever happens on the outside, but inside those lines, I come to bring it every day,' Durant said. 'I work hard, I believe in myself, I believe in the game, I respect the game, I love the game, and I knew at some point in my life that it will come around for me.' Stephen Curry added 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as Golden State closed out its second title in three years after squandering a 3-1 lead a year ago. That stung ever since, and even Durant understood, because he gave up the same lead to the Warriors a round earlier with Oklahoma City. James, who in 2012 with Miami beat the Thunder in Durant's only other Finals, wound up with 41 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. 'I left everything on the floor every game,' James said after averaging a triple-double in his eighth Finals. Kyrie Irving followed up his 40-point gem in Game 4 with 26 points but shot 9 for 22. This time, King James gave way to KD, who was the NBA Finals MVP 10 years after being picked second in the NBA draft behind Greg Oden. Durant drove left, right and down the middle, knocked down 3-pointers, dished and dunked. He hit a 17-foot fadeaway over James early in the fourth quarter, then assisted on a 3-pointer by Andre Iguodala the next time down as the Warriors pulled away. Iguodala, the 2015 Finals MVP, came up big again with his 2017 postseason-best 20 points off the bench in a testy, tightly called finale to this trilogy Finals that everyone had stamped on the calendar from the moment Durant departed Oklahoma City to join Curry and Co. last July. The Warriors won in 2015 before the Cavs made their historic comeback last year. Then it was Golden State's time again, with Durant as the prized addition. Sure, the Warriors missed becoming the first undefeated champion, but 16-1 still gave Golden State the best winning percentage of any title team at .941. Durant shot 14 for 20 and Curry — the two-time reigning MVP who took a backseat as the new big star got acclimated — finished off a brilliant postseason. Not to mention a healthy one after his 2016 injuries. Green stayed on the court in a game that featured three technicals on one play 3:08 before halftime. David West fought for the ball with Irving, then they got tangled up and Tristan Thompson entered the fray and he and West went at each other face-to-face. West, Thompson and J.R. Smith received techs after a replay review. Green had sat out this very game a year ago, suspended because of flagrant foul point accumulation after he swiped at James' groin in Game 4. He had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the clincher. 'I had a letdown last year,' Green said. 'If KD was the consolation prize to lose, thanks for that loss, and we're champs this year.' With a much-improved bench led by Iguodala, JaVale McGee, Shaun Livingston and West, that 'Strength In Numbers' slogan that has become such a staple the past two seasons shined all season long, from Durant's 19-game absence late in the regular season with a left knee injury to assistant coach Mike Brown stepping in for 11 postseason games to lead the way while Steve Kerr was ailing. Golden State used a 28-4 second-quarter run to take charge — just after it appeared Durant should have been called for a third foul on a basket by James — and got to celebrate right at home in Oakland surrounded by a deafening home crowd waving yellow rally towels and holding up phones to shoot video and photos as the final minute of the clock ticked away. The Warriors became the first Bay Area team to capture a championship at home since the A's finished the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1974 World Series. A year ago, these Warriors fell short after a record-setting season that included a 24-0 start and 73 victories at the end to break the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' wins mark. Then they got Durant, who after the buzzer sounded did a little shake with Curry on the court before they slapped hands several times. Two playful superstars who found a way to coexist through all the questions and constant scrutiny, together and smiling as champions. 'I'm happy for him,' Curry said. 'You've got to call Kevin Durant a champ now.' ___ More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
  • New lifeguard on duty saves child
    New lifeguard on duty saves child
    On his first day on the job as a lifesaver, a teenager rescues a 4-year old boy.   Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old jumped into the water and helped the child to safety.   Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue. He says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.   The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer at the pools at Lakewood and Madison parks. All the victims were saved.
  • Black widow spider bites 5-year old girl
    Black widow spider bites 5-year old girl
    A black widow spider bite sends a 5-year old girl to the emergency room.   Kristine Donovan says she noticed a bruise on her daughter Kailyn's leg a week ago. The bruise grew larger, which led Donovan to take her daughter to a pediatrician.   Donovan says she eventually ended up taking her daughter to the emergency room after an antibiotics treatment didn't work.   It was there where doctors confirmed the bruise was actually necrosis from a black widow spider's venom.   Dr. William Durbin tells the Boston Globe the girl's wound is superficial and he expects her to make a full recovery.   While it is uncommon to find black widow spiders in Massachusetts, Durbin says 'they are around.
