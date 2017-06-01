Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 87
L 63

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Scattered Clouds
H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Murder-suicide among elderly a continuing problem in Central Florida, expert says
Close

Murder-suicide among elderly a continuing problem in Central Florida, expert says

Murder-suicide among elderly a continuing problem in Central Florida, expert says
Photo Credit: WFTV.com
(File Photo)

Murder-suicide among elderly a continuing problem in Central Florida, expert says

By: WFTV.com
Photo Credit: WFTV.com

When Harry Morley Jr. dialed 911 Tuesday evening, his voice sounded calm as he told the dispatcher what had happened.

>> Read more trending news

“I just shot and killed my wife,” he said.

When deputies arrived at his Brevard County, Florida, home, they found Morley, 82, and his wife, Maureen Morley, 66, dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Unfortunately, this type of situation is an ongoing problem among the elderly in Central Florida, said Dr. Donna Cohen, with the University of South Florida’s College of Behavior Health and Community Sciences.

Researchers have found that a similar incident happens about every three weeks in Florida, she said.

Many times, contributing factors are depression, spousal dependence and social isolation, Cohen said.

Residents of the Morleys’ McIver Lane neighborhood in Rockledge were shocked by the news.

“Oh God, I was devastated,” Allean Hall said. “I didn’t know what, it was such, I just seen him (at) 1 p.m. that day.”

In April, investigators say a Volusia County man killed his wife and buried her in the backyard before shooting and killing himself.

Deputies said he left a note behind saying he had been struggling to cope with his wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Another elderly couple were found in March dead inside their Indian Harbor home. The deaths were believed to be the result of a murder-suicide.

Deputies said they believed the Morleys’ deaths appeared to be related to domestic issues.

Hall said he never saw it coming.

“I just don’t believe it,” he said. “I don’t understand it.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Political fallout from Trump climate change decision
    Political fallout from Trump climate change decision
    Critics of President Donald Trump seized on his decision Thursday to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord, labeling it a short-sighted move in terms of the environment, with some predicting it would end up giving Democrats the chance to win back Congress in 2018 and the White House in 2020. But how much does the President’s decision really change the political dynamic? If his base strongly supports him, is it really an overall negative? Let’s take a look. 1. Democrats get energized about Trump. Again. Since America got up the morning after the November elections, Democrats have felt much more energized politically, and climate change is certainly something that has long been an issue that has trended more to that side of the political aisle. “A historic mistake,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) of Mr. Trump’s decision on the Paris agreement. “Trump’s withdrawal from Paris Accord is a monumentally stupid act,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA). Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer sent out a fake newspaper that evoked a famous New York Daily News headline – “Trump to World: Drop Dead” – as Democrats revved up their social media attacks on the GOP: Ask your Republican friends:'Are you with Exxon or are you with Syria on this climate deal?' — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 1, 2017 2. No panic among Republicans over Trump move. Yes, there were a few Republicans – mainly from Florida and other coastal regions, who voiced concern about the Trump move, but for the most part, GOP lawmakers in Congress stuck with the President. “President Trump did the right thing by withdrawing us from Paris treaty,” tweeted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) labeled the Paris deal a “perfect example of Obama-era overreach.” “I appreciate the president’s desire to renegotiate an agreement that is more in line with what is achievable,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). For the GOP, this is less about climate, and more about excessive regulations and a government doing too much. I'm not a climate change denier & agree we must do something, but this 'deal' was a sham and nothing more than a publicity stunt. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) June 2, 2017 3. But the polls say there’s strong support for Paris. Yes, the polls do show that. But I can also show you an election not long ago where the party that is the strong supporter of that Paris agreement didn’t exactly win the House, Senate or White House. I went back a few years to look at some polling, and this 2014 poll from Gallup bears out what I see in the Congress: “Politics remain a powerful predictor of Americans’ worries about global warming, with more than half of Democrats saying they worry about it a great deal, compared with 29% of independents and 16% of Republicans.” Remember, President Obama could have brought the Paris deal before the Senate for a vote. But it would have been soundly defeated, and the same would happen today. Fox News Poll: How much voters are extremely concerned about issues facing U.S. today. #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/ScMat6zfzU — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2017 4. Let’s explain why this might help Democrats. As mentioned above, climate change is one more issue that motivates opponents of President Trump, as Democrats hope to win back Congress in 2018 and win back the White House in 2020. Democrats think differences over climate will do best for them in suburban areas, where feelings on global warming trend a little more toward Team Blue than Team Red. “Trump has just elevated “the environment” as a political issue in 2018 and 2020,” said political analyst Stu Rothenberg. “And that definitely is not to his or the GOP’s advantage.” To fight Trump and save our planet, we must elect fierce and driven climate warriors to Congress in 2018. — Stephen R. Jaffe (@Jaffe4Congress) June 1, 2017 5. Let’s explain why this might help Republicans. There aren’t many issues that would be more enticing to GOP candidates than to peg Democrats as a bunch of wild-eyed, liberal tree-huggers, who want to take your SUV away and tax you to death to pay for solar and wind energy. 20 years ago, the target was the same, but the GOP simply used the label, “radical environmentalists.” I wouldn’t go so far as to say this is a net positive for Trump – but to many in his base, this is a home run. Trump used his speech to make a play for voters, mentioning Pittsburgh, Youngstown, Ohio and Detroit. He won in November in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, capitalizing on a message that resonated with working class white voters in the Rust Belt – a formula he has used on trade as well. This is the kind of issue/message that won Trump so many Obama voters. It pits traditional Dem. industrial base against progressive left — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 1, 2017 Stay tuned.
  • MOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER 3-YEAR-OLD DROWNS IN POOL
    MOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER 3-YEAR-OLD DROWNS IN POOL
    The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Cartersville mother and charged her with murder in the Memorial Day drowning death of her 3-year-old son.  Emergency crews were called out to a home on Canter Lane in Cartersville just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, where the child was found unresponsive in a pool. The child was pronounced dead after several life-saving attempts. 'Most of us are parents and (when) we respond to something like this, of course, it affects you, because everyone loves children,' Sgt. Jonathan Rogers said. 'Children rely on us for safety, security and comfort.' A few hours later, investigators arrested the child's mother, 32-year-old Bobbie Jessica Prather, and charged her with felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children. 'They called and said a little boy drowned,' neighbor Roberta Zachery said. Zachery lives two doors down from the trailer home on Canter Lane.  TRENDING STORIES: $5K worth of controversial herb with opiate-like effects stolen 5-year-old girl shot playing in bounce house now paralyzed Georgians come together to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day  'I saw the cops come by and flashing their flights, I was wondering what was going on,' Zachery said. The woman's three other children were taken into protective custody. Prather remains in the Bartow County Jail. 'Based on our investigation, we did place the mother under arrest later for murder and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree,' Rogers said.  When Channel 2's Chris Jose knocked on the door, nobody answered at first, but a man came out and told us to leave. He would only say 'he's helping out.' 'You just got to watch your kids every minute. Don't let them out of your sight,' Rogers said. 'That's all I can say.' Authorities haven't explained why Prather is charged with murder. We will continue to work to find that out.
  • Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture toward fans
    Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture toward fans
    Mr. Met is out of a job. His apparent frustration with another Mets loss got the better of him Wednesday night when a fan asked for a photo of the costumed mascot, WABC reported. That’s when he was caught on camera making an obscene gesture toward the fan, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news  Shortly after the offending display and the social media fallout, the Mets announced on Twitter that the team does not condone the behavior. The person in the Mr. Met costume will not be permitted to be the character again, The AP reported.  The Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night 7-1 and are 23 and 28 so far this season. The team is 9.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East.
  • Judge sentences corpse cutting woman
    Judge sentences corpse cutting woman
    The Tulsa woman, convicted of mutilating a body at a funeral home, will have time to think about the crime in jail. A judge sentenced Shaynna Sims to 16 years in prison Thursday.  Prosecutors say Sims cut body parts off of a woman who was formerly involved with her husband.  The defense claimed Sims was just trying to fix her hair and makeup. The jury convicted Sims in April. She was found guilty of concealing stolen property, first degree burglary, disturbing a funeral and unlawful removal of a body part from the deceased.
  • Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate change deal
    Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate change deal
    Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would withdraw the United States from a landmark world agreement on climate change, arguing the Paris accords do more economic damage to the U.S. than help in terms of cleaning up the environment. “I cannot in good conscience support a deal that harms the United States,” the President said during a sun-splashed event in the White House Rose Garden. Mr. Trump said the Paris deal would cost the U.S. trillions in economic development, and millions of jobs, as he charged the accord would do little to rein in big polluters like China and India, and would only give them an “economic edge” over the U.S. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” he declared. “The agreement is a massive redistribution of United States’ wealth to other countries,” the President added. BREAKING: Trump announces withdrawal from Paris climate accord, but says US will begin negotiations to re-enter agreement. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 Mr. Trump rattled off a number a U.S. industries that he says have been harmed by excessive efforts on climate change – paper, cement, iron, steel, coal and natural gas. “”No responsible leader can put the workers of their own country at a debilitating disadvantage,” Mr. Trump said. “The Paris agreement handicaps the United States economy,” he added. BREAKING: Trump claims Paris accord is less about climate and more about other nations gaining 'financial advantage' over U.S. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 With the decision, the U.S. joins only Nicaragua and Syria in not being a party to the Paris agreement, a non-binding document that allows countries to set their own goals for pollution reductions. “Thanks to President Donald Trump, America is back,” said Vice President Mike Pence to applause. Mr. Trump has made clear before that he sees little to support when it comes to climate change – and while some Republicans might not agree with the President, GOP strategists like Rory Cooper were not overly concerned by the politics of the move. “I think most Republicans would welcome Democrats centering their campaign around the Paris Agreement,” Cooper tweeted. My Paris story posts soon but basically Trump is flipping off fancy-pants elites, smarty-pants scientists, tree-hugging squishes & furners. — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) June 1, 2017 Democrats argued this move could swing pivotal votes to them, and away from the GOP, especially in suburban areas – but for the most part, Democrats are already in a strong political position near most big urban centers. The White House told reporters that the accord accomplishes little, arguing that the United States has already taken major steps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. White House will argue Paris climate pact would cost US economy $3T and 6.5M jobs over next several decades; and 'decapitate' coal industry. https://t.co/T1LKL3DOtZ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2017 While the decision by the President sounds immediate, it evidently takes time for the U.S. to officially back out. “According to the terms of the Agreement, no country can begin the withdrawal process until three years after the Agreement enters into force and the withdrawal would not take effect for one year after that date,” the Sierra Club said in a statement, as it joined in opposition to Mr. Trump’s declaration. Former Obama Administration officials also expressed their distress, even before, even before Mr. Trump’s decision was made public. “Does anyone truly believe that he even knows what is in it?” asked former Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes. A Rose Garden celebration of a step that denies science and hurts children. History will note those who participated in this moral wreckage — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 1, 2017 “Trump pulling US out of Paris Accord is a historic mistake,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), as Democratic lawmakers mocked Mr. Trump on social media. Dear planet, we're sorry. Please just hang on for three and a half more years and we'll fix this. We promise. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 1, 2017 Critics of the President also argued the withdrawal represents a broader effort to dismantle federal policies that emphasize climate change, something that should spark budget battles in the Congress later this year. “Elections have consequences,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), as he urged his party to make climate change and the environment a big issue in 2018 and 2020. “Trump has just elevated “the environment” as a political issue in 2018 and 2020. And that definitely is not to his or the GOP’s advantage,” said political expert Stu Rothenberg. But for many Republicans, this and other moves by the White House simply make sense, as they argue that American businesses were being shackled with costly pollution regulations, which were almost unattainable. Earlier this week, the Trump Administration signaled it would open new areas to oil and gas exploration in the Arctic, as the Interior Secretary approved a plan to “jump-start Alaskan energy production” in what’s known as the National Petroleum Reserve, and update possible exploration in the North Slope of Alaska, including part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.