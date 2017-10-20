Mother, 1-year-old lose limbs trying to crawl under train

A mother lost her leg and her 1-year-old son’s arm was sliced off when they tried to crawl under a train in Clayton County, Georgia.

Kate Brown, 28, had two other children with her when they approached the stopped train on their walk home Thursday, Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said.

The other children weren’t injured, police said.

Brown told officers she was trying to continue along her path of travel when she decided to crawl underneath the train.

“Two of her children were able to successfully crawl underneath the train,” Marbury said. “And soon after, she began to crawl underneath the train holding her 1-year-old son.”

When the train started moving, Brown’s leg and her son’s arm were pinned and subsequently severed by a rail wheel, Marbury said.

They were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries and remained in surgery Thursday night.

“Medical staff at both facilities advised that neither of the limbs of the mother and child could be salvaged,” Marbury said.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.