The mother of the Las Vegas police officer killed in the mass shooting earlier this month has died after suffering a heart attack hours after his funeral.

>> Watch the news report here



According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sheryl Stiles was in town to lay her son Charleston Hartfield to rest when she had a heart attack while riding an escalator and fell down it, sustaining damaging brain injuries in the process. With most of her family in town for Hartfield’s funeral, they made the tough decision to take her off life support two days later.

>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings

Mom of police officer killed in Las Vegas shooting dies 2 days after his funeral from a broken heart, family says https://t.co/sulIdK3I07 pic.twitter.com/wBpIWxi1n8 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 26, 2017

>> On Rare.us: Off-duty cop killed during Las Vegas shooting left tear-worthy notes for his own funeral

“I was sitting up in the room crying,” her brother Lewis Stiles recalled hearing about the tragic news, according to KVVU. “We came to bury my nephew and then the next thing we know, I have to bury my sister.”

Close Mother of slain Las Vegas police officer dies of a broken heart, her family says

>> On Rare.us: Police officer, Iraq vet, father, football coach: One of the last Las Vegas victims will be laid to rest

Stiles’s family is currently working toward getting her remains back to Louisville, where her family is located, and have set up a GoFundMe page to raise the money to do so. They believe she died of a broken heart.

>> Read more trending news

“I talked to the chaplain of Metro,” her cousin Cecil Ralston said. “He told me she kept saying, ‘Oh, I want to stay, I want to be with Charleston,’ that she wanted to die.”