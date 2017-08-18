Listen Live
Mother flees with child after carjacker tries to pull her from her car
Mother flees with child after carjacker tries to pull her from her car

Mother flees with child after carjacker tries to pull her from her car
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Mother flees with child after carjacker tries to pull her from her car

By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A mother, fearing for her and her daughter’s life, jumped a curb while fleeing from a carjacker.

The victim said she was getting gas from a Texaco station when a small red Toyota pulled onto the parking lot.

Officers said the man in the red Toyota approached her truck and asked for a ride down the street.

The victim said no, because she had her child in the car. So, the suspect walked away.

The suspect then walked back to the car and asked for a cigarette. Once the victim rolled her window down, the man reached through the widow and grabbed her arm.

Officers said he then attempted to pull her out of the truck through the driver’s window and screamed, “Get out the motherf****g car b****.”

Fearing for her life, she accelerated her car down Watkins heading northbound.

The victim said she noticed the red Toyota chasing her down the street. He then pulled to the left of her truck and said, “Pull the car over and get out, white b****.”

Officers said the victim got way from the criminal by jumping a curb, even though the maneuver caused her passenger side tire to go flat.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

