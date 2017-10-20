Mother, 2 daughters killed by live-in boyfriend, family say

An Arkansas man turned himself in after he killed a mother and her two young daughters, according to police.

Investigators told FOX13 Cordale Stacy turned himself on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. Charges have not officially been filed, but police identified him as the suspect in the killings.

The alleged triple murder happened inside the victims' home in Forrest City Wednesday night. FOX13 is told all three victims were shot.



Family members identified the victims as:

Nashae Williams, 38

Malayya Williams Issah, 9

Zanasia Wililams, 6

Family told FOX13 Cordale Stacy was Nashae Williams' boyfriend. He is also the father of Williams' youngest child.

That child was also in the home when the shooting happened but was unharmed.

Police found the bodies of the victims in the front room of their home.

Family members are in disbelief.

"He didn't have to kill them. He didn't have to kill Shae," Rhonda Meaben, Nashae Williams’ sister, told FOX13.

Meaben said Stacy had been Williams' live-in boyfriend for several years. She told FOX13 they argued often, which caused Stacy to leave the home.

"You didn't have to do that to them babies," she said. "They didn't deserve it. All he had to do was leave."



Several family members said Stacy left the shooting scene with his 2-year-old daughter, who was not harmed. It is unclear whom she is staying with now.

"He don't care about nobody," Meaben said. “He doesn't have a heart. You can't if you kill a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old."