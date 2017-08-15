Listen Live
More than 900 active hate groups in the U.S., report says
Close

More than 900 active hate groups in the U.S., report says

More than 900 active hate groups in the U.S., report says
Photo Credit: Chet Strange/Getty Images
The Ku Klux Klan protests on July 8, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The KKK was protesting the planned removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee and calling for the protection of Southern Confederate monuments. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

More than 900 active hate groups in the U.S., report says

By: Kimberly Richardson, WSBTV.com

There are hundreds of hate groups across the country, according to a new report that monitors hate groups and extremists in the U.S. 

>> Read more trending news

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are nearly 1,000 active hate groups in the country. 

The SPLC's report features a map detailing more than 900 hate groups actively operating in the U.S. 

Here are the states with the highest and lowest numbers of hate groups, according to the SPLC: 

Highest

  • California - 79
  • Florida - 63
  • Texas - 55
  • New York - 47
  • Virginia - 42

Lowest

  • Wyoming - 2
  • New Mexico - 2
  • Vermont - 1
  • North Dakota - 1
  • Rhode Island - 1

The report says in 2016, there were 130 Ku Klux Klan groups and 193 black separatist groups active nationwide.

In 2011, the groups peaked at more than 1,000 active hate groups before decreasing to 784 in 2014. Last year's 917 was part of an increase.

The SPLC says the list was compiled using hate group publications and websites, citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports. Groups that appear in the center of states represent statewide groups.

Hate group activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing.

This report comes after Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, while counter-protesting during a “Unite the Right” rally organized by white supremacist groups.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count related to leaving the scene of where he is accused of plowing into the counterprotesters

