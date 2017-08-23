Listen Live
clear-night
74°
H 87
L 63

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
74°
Mostly Sunny
H 87° L 63°
  • clear-night
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 87° L 63°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 62°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
15-month-old girl found dead in hot car in Ohio, parents being interviewed by police
Close

15-month-old girl found dead in hot car in Ohio, parents being interviewed by police

5 Ways to Avoid Hot Car Deaths

15-month-old girl found dead in hot car in Ohio, parents being interviewed by police

By: WHIO.com

MASON, Ohio -  An autopsy is planned Thursday for a 15-month-old girl found dead in the back seat of her mother's car, which was in the employee parking lot of the Procter & Gamble Mason Business Center in Mason, Ohio. 

“She was left unattended in the car by an employee who worked there,” Doyle Burke, Warren County Coroner’s Office investigator, said at an impromptu news conference outside the coroner’s office in Lebanon, Ohio, Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

The child’s body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which is contracted to handle some death investigations for Warren County. 

The mother is a P&G employee, Burke said, but he doesn't know what her job is. He also said he has had no contact with the woman, so he has no information as to her age, where the family lives or whether the baby had siblings. He said Mason police, who are conducting that part of the investigation, were interviewing the parents Wednesday night. 

WHIO.com
A 15-month-old baby was found dead in the employee parking lot of Proctor & Gamble in Mason, Ohio.
Close

15-month-old girl found dead in hot car in Ohio, parents being interviewed by police

Photo Credit: WHIO.com
A 15-month-old baby was found dead in the employee parking lot of Proctor & Gamble in Mason, Ohio.

According to Mason police, officers and sheriff's deputies were called to the employee parking lot at 4:59 p.m. on a report of a medical emergency. The officers and Mason Emergency Medical Service were directed to a vehicle where the 15-month-old girl was deceased in a car seat. 

Burke said it appears that the child may have been left in the car all day, “roughly 7:30, 8 a.m. until the dispatch at 5 p.m. The mother of the little girl called 911 upon the discovery.”

Burke said it was way too early in the investigation to reach any determination about why the child was left in the car.

Mason police will deal with that and other issues, he said, including whether there are surveillance cameras in the parking lot or whether P&G security officers make routine checks of vehicles. 

“On appearances, certainly the child left in the car, even though it wasn’t sweltering hot today, it’s obviously going to be hotter in the car,” Burke said. “Certainly, a 15-month-old is more susceptible to something like this than an adult. So, that’s the theory we're working under.”

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the temperature in the Warren County region was near 80 degrees.

Burke said he could not recall working a case in Warren County involving the death of a child in a hot car. 

“It’s preventable,” he said. "It’s just tragic.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Did someone hack U.S. Navy ships that crashed?
    Some think that two U.S. Navy ships that recently crashed might have been hacked. Two different cyber-security experts told Fox News they think there’s more going on here than just human error. And one says it would be a pretty big coincidence that both incidents happened in waters where tensions often run high with China. One Navy official told Fox News there was no cyber-sabotage. But Admiral John Richardson tweeted they're considering all possibilities, although he says there no evidence of hacking so far. You can read more about the story here.
  • Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    Race element raised in Kepler murder case
    The lengthy murder trial for a former Tulsa police officer, accused in the death of his daughter’s boyfriend, just got even more complicated. Shannon Kepler now says prosecutors can't try him because he's a member of a Native American tribe. Attorneys for Kepler also argue that the slaying happened on tribal land of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.  If the court agrees, the case could be moved from state to federal court.  This will be the fourth trial.
  • Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    Before American Legion, Trump urges unity to conquer American political divisions
    A day after a scorching attack on the news media and Republicans in the Senate, President Trump used a speech to an American Legion convention to call for unity in America, arguing there is “no division too deep for us to heal,” as the President signed into law the latest bipartisan bill from Congress to reform work at the VA. “We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck, or the party of our politics,” Mr. Trump said in Reno, Nevada. Unlike his campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, the President stuck to his script, repeatedly urging Americans to come together on a variety of issues. “We are one people, with one home, and one great flag,” Mr. Trump said. Pres. Trump: 'It is time to heal the wounds that divide us…we are one people, with one home, and one great flag.' https://t.co/c8WxE0BwjS pic.twitter.com/xztrew1eD8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 23, 2017 The President made no mention of the controversy over his remarks after recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he devoted extensive time to address at his Tuesday rally in Arizona; the closest he came was a mention that seemingly referred to questions about Confederate monuments. “You teach young Americans to have pride in our history, so they will have confidence in our future,” Mr. Trump said. “History and culture are so important.” After his remarks, the President signed the latest bipartisan bill from Congress into law that seeks to make new reforms at the Veterans Affairs Department – this bill changes the appeals process for vets, to make sure they aren’t left waiting on benefits decisions for months on end. Mr. Trump said it’s all part of his effort to make sure the VA treats veterans with respect. “We’ll look at them and say, ‘You’re fired,’” Pres. Trump says of VA employees who don’t do their jobs appropriately https://t.co/JIPfT6JLvE — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2017
  • Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police searching for wig-wearing bank robber
    Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself. Despite the suspect's goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city's South Side on Monday morning. The suspect also wore sunglasses. He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet and weighing between 150 pounds and 160 pounds. Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.
  • New app can “force” your kids to answer their cell phone
    New app can “force” your kids to answer their cell phone
    One dad was so tired of his son ignoring his calls and texts he’s decided to take matters, and his son’s phone freedom into his own hands.  Nick Herbert developed the app ReplyASAP.  It will take control of a cellphone’s screen and sounds an alarm, even if the phone is set to silent, forcing the phone’s user to answer the call and unlock the device, Good Housekeeping reported. >> Read more trending news  The app also sends a read receipt when the receiver has opened the message. The app, which currently is only available on Google Play, is free, as is the first connection. There are in-app purchases that will cost phone owners between  99 cents and $13.99. Herbert is developing an iOS version.  Good Housekeeping pointed out that there are other apps available now that will allow parents to lock their child’s device if they don’t respond quickly enough. You can also set a read receipt if you go to settings in the standard Messages app.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.