Mom spends $25k on cars, camels for son’s exotic-themed prom sendoff

Her son’s happiness apparently has no financial limit. A mother in Philadelphia has spent more than the cost of a car on her son’s prom.

Saudia Shuler said she was going to send her son Johnny Eden Jr. to Dubai, but instead of the trip, she brought Dubai to Philly, renting camels and ordering sand to blanket their neighborhood for pre-prom photos, The Associated Press reported.

Shuler also rented a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini for Eden and his three dates.

The reasoning and the justification for spending $25,000 on a one-time dance: too many years of tragedy and health issues, WCAU reported.

Eden’s father was murdered. Saudia also lost a baby she was carrying at the time. She was hit by a car in 2007 and couldn’t work as a hairstylist. She was then diagnosed with thyroid cancer, had surgery in 2015 for the cancer, and has had a stroke and several seizures, WCAU reported.

While recovering from the stroke she said she’d pay for a prom sendoff for her son if she lived long enough to see it and started saving money for the big night.

Prom was really a movie. My vision is Dubai came to Norrh Philly. 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 S/O @pc.prince for JJ's custom #SnapchatFilter A post shared by Saudia Shuler🍴🍗🍤🍰 (@countrycookin1) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Eden’s dates all had custom-made gowns and he had three different outfits throughout the night.