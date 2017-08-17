Mom breaks neck shielding 3 kids from falling tree in Central Park

A woman was in critical, but stable condition Tuesday after shielding her three children from a giant tree that fell in New York City, according to local reports.

When the elm tree fell, Anne Monoky Goldman was pushing two of her children in a double stroller and had her 41-day-old infant strapped to her chest, according to Inside Edition.

Goldman, 39, who is a fashion editor for Tory Burch, broke her neck. Her 2-year-old son, Grant, suffered a fractured skull, Inside Edition reported.

Massive tree just came down in Central Park. Traffic completely blocked. Ambulances en route. pic.twitter.com/TjDgrzqV0c — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 15, 2017

Goldman’s son Will, 4, and her infant had minor bumps and bruises, Inside Edition reported.

Witnesses said they heard a cracking sound before they saw the tree tumble down in New York’s Central Park, according to the Associated Press.

Group helps mom, 3 kids trapped under tree in Central Park. Here is baby & boy in officer's arms. injures not life threatening. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/rVs9AV5LdQ — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) August 15, 2017

Charles King, a tree expert, looked at the elm and told Inside Edition “there was root failure” and the tree had a decayed center.

