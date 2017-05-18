Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Overcast
H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 67°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 67°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 80° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued
Close

Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued

Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued
An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer who was taken from a Jackson , Mississippi, parking lot on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Jackson Mississippi Police Department)

Mississippi boy taken during car theft; Amber Alert issued

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mississippi authorities are searching for a child taken when a car he was left in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot early Thursday.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, an Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier who was left in a running car around 1 a.m. when his mother, Ebony Archie, went into a Kroger’s grocery store in Jackson. 

A two-door Honda pulled up to the car and the passenger got out then got into Archie’s car with the child inside, surveillance video showed. Both cars then drove off.

The Amber Alert said the boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold shoes. The license plate on the stolen Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel . 

“When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved," Major Pete Luke told the Ledger.

If you have any information about the abduction, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

For the complete story, see the Clarion-Ledger.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Trump grumbles about special counsel probe of Russia matter, labels it “witch hunt”
    Trump grumbles about special counsel probe of Russia matter, labels it “witch hunt”
    A day after the appointment of a former FBI Director to probe Russian medling in the 2016 elections, and possible ties to the his campaign, President Donald Trump on Thursday complained about the lack of a special counsel to probe “illegal acts” that he says took place during the administration of President Barack Obama. “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history,” the President tweeted. This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017 Mr. Trump did not detail what he believes the “illegal acts” were under the previous administration, but during the 2016 campaign, he routinely called for an investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both on her private email server, and the work of the Clinton Foundation. “If I win, I am going to instruct my Attorney General to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation,” Mr. Trump said in the second debate with Clinton last October. “Because there has never been so many lies, so much deception. There has never been anything like it. And we’re going to have a special prosecutor,” he added. While the President made that promise – which often brought on chants of “Lock her up!” at his campaign rallies – there is no indication that he has taken any steps to follow through on that, since becoming President almost four months ago. In an official White House statement issued last night, Mr. Trump said nothing about the Obama Administration, instead predicting that an investigation will find “no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity.”
  • GOP talks about keeping individual mandate in health care reform effort
    GOP talks about keeping individual mandate in health care reform effort
    While most of the headlines and questions in the hallways of the U.S. Capitol in recent days have been about President Donald Trump and the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, GOP Senators continue to work behind the scenes in a bid to forge their own version of a bill to make major changes in the Obama health law. “The issues that are out there are workable; I don’t see any reason that we can’t get this done,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is one of the strongest allies of President Trump in the Senate. With the calendar already at mid-May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noted to his colleagues this week that they need to get moving on a plan soon. “We can’t take forever,” McConnell said, as Republicans try to figure out how to forge a deal that can get a Senate majority. seen 'auto-enrollment' and 'maybe keep the individual mandate' from Senate Rs this week, so think they're pretty far from a health care plan — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) May 17, 2017 On Wednesday, there was a surprise trial balloon from Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who said that he was open to keeping the individual mandate – which is maybe the most hated provision among Republicans, as it requires individuals to buy health insurance or face a tax penalty from the IRS. Hatch, who is chairman of the important Senate Finance Committee, is a key player in these health care negotiations – but keeping the individual mandate would seemingly be a tough thing to swallow for many Republicans, especially since they denounced it so regularly over the last seven years. Already, some GOP Senators have said they are open to keeping some of the taxes under Obamacare, raising the possibility that the Senate plan may be more of a reform of existing law, and much less of a repeal of the Obama health law. The GOP is *slowly* grasping the fallout from eliminating the ACA's – individual mandate– taxes – subsidy structure Makes you wonder. 🤔 — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) May 17, 2017 New data from the feds out earlier this week showed that 9 percent of Americans were now without health insurance, the lowest percentage rate ever, and down from 16 percent when the Obama health law was approved. But – that 9 percent still means many people are without health insurance, even with Obamacare in place. “On the other hand, progress in covering the uninsured under the ACA seems to have stalled at about 20 million people,” said Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a fresh reminder of how the Obama health law hasn’t solved all health access problems. While Republicans try to forge their own bill, a smaller bipartisan group is also exploring a possible deal, though the chances for an agreement still seem like a long shot. “We continue to push forward and we continue to think there’s a compelling reason for Republicans and Democrats to be involved,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), a doctor who has spearheaded efforts to find some common ground on health care. Sen. Cassidy's office is calling for a bipartisan health reform process. He spoke on the Senate floor in front of this sign. Tall order. pic.twitter.com/koqGnM5Avv — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) May 16, 2017 “Every time an insurance company announces another premium increase, of a CEO tells me he will be 40 percent on top of that if things don’t change, then we think there’s an even more compelling reason,” Cassidy added. While a couple of Democrats have been talking with Cassidy, there are no signs of any emerging deal – as the talks have included Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) – they would be considered by many to be the most likely Democrats to work with the GOP on health care details. Manchin says Schumer knew about the bipartisan pow-wow on health care last night — Robert King (@rking_19) May 16, 2017 For Republicans in the Senate, finding a deal on health care is going to become just as consuming as it was in the House a few short weeks ago, as the Majority Leader is correct – they can’t wait forever to act. “The foundation of Obamacare is broken,” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). How the GOP moves to fix that – and finds enough votes in the Senate – remains an open question. And Republicans don’t have the luxury of an extended debate to figure that out.
  • Jury reaches verdict in Tulsa police officer’s manslaughter case
    Jury reaches verdict in Tulsa police officer’s manslaughter case
    The jury in the Officer Betty Shelby case has found her not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher last September. It was an interesting and busy day in the courtroom. Closing arguments took more than two hours followed by the jury receiving instructions and beginning deliberations. About 9:30 p.m., KRMG learned the jury had reached a verdict after more than nine hours of deliberation. In the early afternoon the defense asked for a mistrial based on what they termed “prosecutorial misconduct.” Judge Drummond denied the request and deliberations continued. Just after 6:30 PM the jury sent a message to the judge saying they had a question. They wanted to know how the verdict should be delivered and asked if they could make a statement saying how and why they came to their decision.  Drummond told the 12 the verdict would need to be delivered in open court and denied the request to explain. The incident began when Shelby drove up on Crutcher, whose car was parked in the middle of the road. Crutcher was outside the vehicle, acting strangely. Shelby approached and began issuing commands, which Crutcher ignored. She maintained all along that as a drug-recognition expert, she felt Crutcher was high on something. Eventually, Crutcher approached the side of his vehicle, and according to some witnesses, began to reach inside the vehicle. One officer deployed a Taser, and more or less simultaneously, Shelby fired a single shot, which proved fatal. The shooting led to national headlines, marches in the streets in support of the Crutcher family, and put Tulsa once again in the spotlight on the issues of race relations and police procedures. Tulsa’s Fraternal Order of Police was a vocal supporter of Shelby, holding press conference in which they said Tulsa County D.A. Steve Kunzweiler had rushed to judgement in the case, filing the manslaughter charge before all the facts were known. Crutcher family supporters, however, pointed out that in their opinion being high on drugs and non-compliant with a peace officer do not constitute capital crimes. With visits from Rev. Al Sharpton on one hand, and a controversial “60 Minutes” appearance by Shelby on the other, media interest in the case was high from the beginning.  Both sides have urged that any protests or public gatherings in the wake of the verdict remain peaceful. 
  • Lucky Charms cereal has special ‘marshmallow-only’ boxes
    Lucky Charms cereal has special ‘marshmallow-only’ boxes
    General Mills KNOWS why people love Lucky Charms cereal. Of course it's the marshmallows. So why not have a box of Lucky Charms with nothing BUT marshmallows. Here's how it works: there will be specially-marked boxes of Lucky Charms that will have a 14-digit code on the inside back panel of the box. You enter that code to see if you win one of 10,000 special marshmallow-only boxes. The promotion goes through December, so if you live a “Charms” existence, look for those special boxes.
  • Former FBI Director Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
    Former FBI Director Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
    The Department of Justice on Wednesday moved to insure an independent review of allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. elections, and whether there were any ties to associates of President Trump, as former FBI Director Robert Mueller was tapped to lead the politically charged investigation. “In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter,” said Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein in a written statement. Rosenstein said he had not determined that there was any wrongdoing, but wanted to insure that the investigation was led by an independent person. “Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result,” Rosenstein added. BREAKING:Justice Dept. appoints former FBI head Robert Mueller to oversee probe into Trump-Russian connection in 2016 election. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 17, 2017 Mueller, who was FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, is highly respected in Washington, D.C. “The appointment of Bob Mueller as special counsel for the Russia investigation is a good first step to get to the bottom of the many questions we have about Russian interference in our election and possible ties to the president,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.