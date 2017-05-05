Two University of Kentucky students face felony charges after a "Mission Impossible"-type stunt to steal a final exam.

University officials say early Wednesday morning, one of the two students climbed through a university building's air duct system in an attempt to steal a copy of a final exam.

One of them waited outside the science building as the other allegedly crawled through the ceiling. The student lowered himself into an instructor's office to steal the test, but the instructor was working late and caught him and his accomplice in the act.

"He figured out that it was someone actually and so he yelled out he was going to call the police and at that time the door swung open and two young men allegedly ran out and ran away," said university spokesman Jay Blanton.

Blanton said that more details came out as the students were questioned: "He told police two things: One, that he had been there earlier in the evening trying to steal a test, had been unsuccessful at that point and presumably that's why he had come back later. And then apparently earlier in the semester had successfully stolen a test."

The two confessed and are charged with felony burglary. Their cases are headed to the Office of Student Conduct.

Other students were astounded by the feat and had suggestions for how the suspects should be punished. "With a felony? Oh, I think he should just have to take the exam like three times or a much harder exam," said Mike Fritz.