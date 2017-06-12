Listen Live
National
MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls
MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls

MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls
The children are identified as: Ateara Garrett (age 6), Diamond Garrett (age 15) and Madison Pearson (age 12).

MISSING: Georgia police looking for 3 young girls

By: WSBTV.com

ROME, Ga. -  Authorities in Rome, Georgia, are looking for three girls who were reported missing Monday morning.

According to the Floyd County Police Department, 6-year-old Ateara Garrett, 12-year-old Madison Pearson and 15-year-old Diamond Garrett left home around 1:30 a.m. without permission.

“Police have determined that the children are runaway,” a 4 p.m. update from the department’s Facebook page said. “There is no evidence of forced abduction but police are concerned for their welfare, considering their ages. Investigators have received public input and are working leads to resolve the matter.

The girls are believed to be in a burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion with the license plate “RAK5131.”

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact the Floyd County Police Department.

  • E-cigarettes might do just as much damage as tobacco cigs
    E-cigarettes might do just as much damage as tobacco cigs
    A new study says e-cigarettes might do as much DNA damage as tobacco cigarettes. A team of scientists at the University of Connecticut looked at the chemicals in e-cigarette vapor and found that nicotine e-cigarette liquor is potentially just as harmful as unfiltered tobacco cigarettes, as far as causing DNA damage, which can lead to cancer. Just like cigarettes, they say the damage increases the more than e-cigarettes vapor is inhaled. They determined that 20 “puffs” on a electronic cigarettes is roughly equal to smoking one tobacco cigarette. You can read more here about the University of Connecticut study.
  • Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    A North Carolina math teacher is accused of having sexual contact with multiple students. >> Watch the news report here Erin McAuliffe, a 25-year-old math teacher from Rocky Mount, reportedly was fired from her job at Rocky Mount Preparatory School after accusations surfaced that she had sexual contact with three students away from school grounds. >> Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time According to Raleigh's WNCN, McAuliffe was reported to police on May 5 for possible inappropriate relationships with two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot She reportedly was fired from her job May 8 and was officially charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor by June 8. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says “I was really surprised,” Felicia Russel told the station after learning of the allegations. “I thought that women teachers were getting smarter and better.” >> Read more trending news McAuliffe had been behind bars at Carteret County Jail but was let out on $20,000 bond. She will have her first day in court on Monday.
  • Family cat protects house from intruder
    Family cat protects house from intruder
    Binky is loyal and, after an intruder tried coming through a window at the house where the cat lives, a ferocious protector. The 6-year-old feline fended off Earl Scruggs, who repeatedly tried to come through a window of the house early Wednesday morning, according to police. Scruggs was kicking and screaming at the front door. He tried pushing through the screen window when Binky, who is declawed, first attacked. Scruggs reached in again, and this time Binky did not let go. >> Read more trending news “Binky went after him, and I think Binky just bit him once then because Binky turned around and ran off,” owner Cynthia Kootz told WISH. “Well, I thought he ran into the house.” It turns out Binky had not gone far. “Well, next thing I knew Binky took off again, and this time he tore the guy’s hand and arm up,” Kootz said. “This time he held onto that guy; all I seen was fur going up.” During the melee, Kootz called police who had her on hold before they eventually arrived, according to WISH. “They’ve been on the hunt for him for the past hour, going through the neighborhood trying to get into other people’s houses,” Kootz told WISH. Scruggs, 41, was arrested and charged with vandalism and residential entry, according to WTHR. Police had to call an ambulance because of the injuries Scruggs sustained from Binky. Kootz was surprised by Binky’s heroic action and had advice for other cat owners. “He’s my baby; he’s rotten and he’s totally spoiled. He gets his way at everything,” Kootz told WISH. “Don’t make your cat mean. Don’t hurt them to get them mean; treat them like a normal cat. In the end, the cat will take up to you. No matter what he’ll be loyal to you.”
  • Change at the top at GE
    Change at the top at GE
    General Electric says Jeff Immelt is stepping down as CEO and John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate's health care unit, will take over the post in August. The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that. Immelt has been at the helm of the conglomerate for 16 years, overseeing a transformation that included selling many of the company's units. Over that time, General Electric sold its insurance, credit card, plastics and security divisions. It also invested more heavily in new technologies, including a recent $1.65 billion acquisition of LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based manufacturer of rotor blades for wind turbines. Flannery is a longtime General Electric executive, starting his career at GE Capital in 1987. He became president and CEO of the company's equity unit in 2002 and eventually joined the health care unit in 2014, focusing on advanced technologies.
  • Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Ninth Circuit deals another legal setback to Trump travel and refugee order
    Another federal appeals court has delivered a legal defeat to the White House on President Trump’s revised travel and refugee order, as the Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to fully lift an injunction that has kept Mr. Trump’s plans on hold to bar the arrival of visitors and refugees from six majority-Muslim nations. The decision by a three judge panel of the Ninth Circuit came as the U.S. Supreme Court was accepting legal briefs on a similar, but different case from the Fourth Circuit, where the Trump Administration had also lost in court on the revised travel and refugee plan. In this latest ruling, the Ninth Circuit said the President violated immigration law by not showing how the entry of people from Iran, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen would harm American interests. BREAKING: Another US appeals court upholds decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2017 “Immigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show,” the court wrote in a per curiam opinion issued Monday morning Pacific time.
