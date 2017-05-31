Millennials would take a pay cut for certain things

Salary and benefits are important, but people in the nation's largest workforce say they might take a pay cut for certain things.

The workforce is Millennials, and CNBC reports a lot of them, around 38-percent, would be willing to a 6 to 12-percent pay cut for long-term job security and/or flexible hours.

Also high on the list are mentorship opportunities, a rapidly-growing company, and a company that employs only extremely talented and smart people.

And don't believe the ping-pong table in the breakroom cliche; games and sports at work were last on the list.

You can find more about the survey here at CNBC.

