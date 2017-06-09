Listen Live
National
VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
Vice President Mike Pence celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Vice President Mike Pence was sky-high as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

Pence traveled to Houston on Air Force Two, where he welcomed 12 new astronauts in a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, ABC News reported. 

Joining Pence on board was Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Brian Babin and Lamar Smith. 

Cruz tweeted a photo of the balloon-filled cabin, writing, "Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson."

Pence appeared to enjoy the festivities, tweeting a photo of himself in the balloon-filled cabin. “Fun way to start a birthday,” the vice president tweeted.

When he arrived at the Johnson Space Center, Pence was presented with a cake emblazoned with NASA’s logo and a birthday greeting.

"One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA!" Pence tweeted.

