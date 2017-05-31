On Wednesday First Lady Melania Trump reacted to a viral image released on Tuesday of comedienne Katy Griffin holding a decapitated doll of her husband, President Donald Trump.

Griffin was criticized for the image which showed her holding a bloody, fake head that looked like the president.

“As a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Trump said in a statement. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Other members of the Trump family, including the president, condemned the photo.

Griffin has since taken the photo down and apologized.

