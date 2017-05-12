Listen Live
Melania Trump's 2006 interview highlights her first months of motherhood

5 Fast Facts about Melania Trump

Melania Trump's 2006 interview highlights her first months of motherhood

By: Stephanie Murphy, Palm Beach Daily News

Editor’s note: Melania Trump celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a new mother on May 14, 2006, after the birth of her son, Barron, on March 20 of that year. In an interview at the time with the Palm Beach Daily News, Donald and Melania Trump talked about being new parents.

As the first family celebrates its first Mother’s Day in the White House, take a look back with this story from our archives.

» Complete coverage: President Donald Trump in Palm Beach

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • 

All is “rite” with the world today, as Melania Trump marks her first Mother’s Day as a mom.

» PHOTOS: First lady Melania Trump, Akie Abe tour Morikami gardens

She walked down the aisle last year in Palm Beach, taking the hand of Donald John Trump in marriage before a full house of friends, family and international celebrities at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

Melania gave birth to her first child on March 20 in New York and turned 36 about five weeks later.

Melania Trump

» Melania Trump visits girls at HomeSafe in Lake Worth

In a recent interview, Melania shared some thoughts on being a new mother and her childhood memories of the holiday in Slovenia.

Melania and their otrok, the Slovenian word for “baby,” will spend today with her mother and father, Amalia and Viktor Knavs. They will go out for lunch or dine at home, a luxurious residence in Trump Tower, also home of the “Apprentice” boardroom. As one might expect with a new-baby household, the plans are loose.

» Photos: Melania Trump through the years

What is the best part of motherhood?

“The love. It’s unconditional love. (Being a new mother is) wonderful. Every mother knows this. It’s a miracle almost, I could say, that two people can create. It’s very, very special.

“You can watch the baby, every move he makes. It’s just amazing. A great, great experience. I was very lucky. I had a beautiful pregnancy. Everyone is healthy and happy.”

Does Barron remind you of any relatives?

“He reminds me of Donald. And a little bit of my dad. The baby looks like Donald. He has my eyes, and beautiful brown hair. He has long fingers and long legs.”

What is he like so far?

“A very happy baby. He’s a very, very calm baby; he doesn’t cry a lot. He’s up throughout the day and has a good appetite. He’s very curious. He wants to see (what’s going on), and he loves company.

“I can see he could be very tough, also. He lets you know what he wants with communication, when they see the bottle and when you’re putting him in the position to feed him.”

Michele Sandberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump, son Barron, and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)
The Trumps

Photo Credit: Michele Sandberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump, son Barron, and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)

What kind of advice did your mother give you, and did you follow it?

“She was a great mother. She is. She had two babies, me and my sister. She knows what is good for a baby’s stomach and for his skin.”

Even if you were not a supermodel, many people would think that regaining your head-turning figure would be a high priority. Is that the case, or were you comfortable with letting your body adjust naturally? Any advice for other new mothers?

“Every woman should wait before exercising. The body needs to heal. Start slowly with exercise after six or seven weeks. I didn’t have any problems. It’s genes, also, that’s how my body is. But I’m not nervous about that. I won’t get crazy about it. I feel very well and very healthy, and (weight) will go off by itself.”

“(Women who push it too hard or too soon will be) tired and get headaches (and have) no energy. That’s not very healthy.”

Slovenians pay tribute to mothers on March 8. How do the two holidays compare?

“For me, it’s my first time here for Mother’s Day. In Slovenia, as a child in school, we always made a present in class to give to our mother. One year, I drew a picture of my mother. She saved it. When I look back, it’s really funny. A beautiful picture. Very strong colors. I saw it the last time I was at home.”

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
NEW YORK CITY, NY - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump attend Quest and Q Magazines Host Ivanka Trump Book Party at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Ivanka, Melania, Barron Trump

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
NEW YORK CITY, NY - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump attend Quest and Q Magazines Host Ivanka Trump Book Party at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

What are some of your favorite childhood memories of Mother’s Day?

“The family gets together. My sister, my dad and my mom. We would plan it so my mom didn’t know. We went together to buy flowers and presents for her. We made lunch and spent time together.”

How is your husband adapting?

“Donald has a special relationship (with Barron). He spends time with him every morning and every evening. Sometimes we visit him in the office. Donald wakes up early and gets him out of the crib. They talk for an hour. It’s very special.”

Your nanny, Clare Hollywood, helps with Barron. How has being a mother changed your lifestyle?

“We’re spending more time together. If (an event) is not important, I prefer to give the baby a bath and put him in bed. I prefer that to some outing that is not my interest. The baby is more fun. The baby knows who the mother is. They can feel it. It’s important to spend as much time with the baby as possible. In one way, we still need to have a life.”

» Photos: Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan at Bak Middle School of the Arts

Tony Senecal, Trump’s butler at Mar-a-Lago — who has watched the couple throughout their courtship, marriage and triumphant introduction of Barron to his Palm Beach crib — shared his perspective: “Both of them are so great with that baby. I really think this child is going to be special for both of them. Mr. Trump loves him, you can see it. And what a great baby! He’s the sweetest child. He has his mother’s disposition, his dad’s mouth and his grandfather’s hairline.”

Part of adapting to Barron’s arrival involves occasionally spending time apart, as Trump, 59, was in California last week on business. Barron is Donald’s fifth child. Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric are in their 20s. Tiffany is 12.

Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, walk in their inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)
The Trump family

Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, walk in their inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)

In a separate interview, Donald Trump shared his thoughts:

How will you spend the holiday in Palm Beach?

“We’re having a big Mother’s Day luncheon at Mar-a-Lago, and I’ll go home early to see Melania and the baby.”

Is it an occasion for gifts?

“I gave her the ultimate gift.”

What has changed since Donnie was a baby?

“The difference primarily is, I’m a little older. But it’s amazing how similar it is. It’s been 27 years since the first time I lifted a baby out of the crib. It never changes. I take great care of the baby.

“He looks more like Melania. And he’s like her in temperament. Very calm. Which is not easy when you’re around me.”

Has parenting altered your hectic schedule?

“No, it hasn’t changed. It’s just great to have him with us. I love being with Barron and Melania. It’s really great. Having that beautiful baby at home.”

Is there a tiny tycoon in the making?

“When I read the paper, if Barron is awake, I bring him downstairs. I read aloud a little bit. You never know what sinks in.”

» What you don’t know about first lady Melania Trump

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    The trial for a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed man moves into its second week Monday morning. Officer Betty Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher in September of last year. Her supporters have taken to social media to call the prosecution a “witch hunt” and to make the case that she feared for her life, and for the safety of others, when she pulled the trigger. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police called a news conference to blast District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler for what they said was a “rush to judgement.” Shelby herself appeared on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” to argue that race had nothing to do with her decision to shoot. But for the Crutcher family and their supporters, race does indeed play a role in how many police officers approach a situation. Crutcher’s death serves as another in a long list of recent examples of police officers closing ranks and covering for one of their own who has crossed the line, in their opinion. KRMG met Monroe Padillow and Pastor Mareo Johnson outside the Tulsa County courthouse last week. Johnson said he actually heard about the shooting before Crutcher’s own family. A long time friend of the family, he said the news was devastating. He was the first to arrive at the hospital, where he waited for news as family members began to arrive. When he learned his friend had died, he said, “I was hurt. When I left from there I went home, and I just cried.” He and Terence worked together to create Gospel music.“I liked his singing, he liked my rapping,” he said, smiling as he recalled his friend’s habit of breaking into song in the middle of a conversation. “You could be talking to him on the phone and he’d bust out into a song.” Padillow, like Johnson a member of Black Lives Matter, didn’t know Crutcher personally. He told KRMG the community at large - not just Tulsa’s black community - should be watching the case closely. “We have an opportunity to again show the nation how it’s done. I think they did it right in the Bates case, I believe that we have another opportunity now to do it right, and I believe that that will give some great momentum to moving forward across the board.” He said that includes “making sure police officers are safe - and making sure that good police officers that see bad things, (that would) give them the courage and the momentum to go ahead and call that stuff out.” Supporters of Shelby have argued that a guilty verdict would send a chilling message to police officers around the country. There’s little doubt that either way the verdict goes, reaction will be highly emotional - and deeply divided.
  • Mother of Terence Crutcher’s children arrested for fifth DUI
    Mother of Terence Crutcher’s children arrested for fifth DUI
    Arrest records show that police arrested Frenchel Johnson around 1:15 Saturday morning. Johnson was pulled over for driving left of center on 56th Street North near Peoria Avenue.  She's also accused of driving with a suspended license. Johnson was arrested in February for possession of PCP.  In that incident, Tulsa police say she was unresponsive at first and said later that she had smoked a “happy stick.'  Crutcher was fatally shot by a TPD officer last year. 
  • White House won’t say if President Trump secretly recorded conversation with ex-FBI Director Comey
    Hours after President Donald Trump raised the possibility that he had recordings of a late January dinner conversation with then-FBI Director James Comey, the White House refused to tell reporters if such tapes existed, or if the President was in fact using recording devices in the Oval Office. “Did President Trump record his conversations with former FBI Director Comey?” “I’ve talked to the President, and the President has nothing further to add on that,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. At issue was a morning tweet by the President – warning the former FBI chief against any leaks. James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 “Why did he say that? Why did he tweet that? What should we interpret from that?” Spicer was asked – there was no answer. “As I mentioned, the President has nothing further to add on that,” as Spicer did not deny any taping has taken place in the Trump White House. On Capitol Hill, Democrats immediately seized on the matter, demanding that the President turn over any tapes to Congress. “Mr. President, if there are “tapes” relevant to the Comey firing, it’s because you made them and they should be provided to Congress,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. The @WhiteHouse Press Briefing just ended.@PressSec repeatedly refused to deny that @POTUS secretly records Oval Office conversations. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 12, 2017 “Are there tapes, Donald Trump?” asked Rep. Diana Degette (D-CO). “If so, the American people deserve to hear them.” The tweet about “tapes” immediately invoked memories of the Oval Office tapes that became a central part of the battle over President Richard Nixon, a taping system that was not known about until being uncovered by hearings on Watergate. If there are indeed tapes of such conversations, Congress could try to subpoena those for any investigation.
  • Iowa GOP lawmaker warns Obamacare repeal bill is underwhelming 
    Iowa GOP lawmaker warns Obamacare repeal bill is underwhelming 
    After campaigning on repealing the health care law and voting to gut it, an Iowa Republican is cautioning constituents fearful of losing coverage that the House GOP replacement is just 'a tweak of Obamacare' that would have gone further had he had his way. Two-term Rep. Rod Blum, who represents a swing district that includes Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, is among the conservative House Republicans who campaigned angrily against then-President Barack Obama's signature health law for two years, only to accept a bill they say did not undo enough of the 2010 law. And in so doing, Blum and others are understating the impact of the bill that, if enacted, could drop millions from their insurance by next year. 'Only about 10 percent of Obamacare was changed with this bill that we passed in the House, only 10 percent,' Blum told about 200 people at a community college in central Iowa on Thursday. 'When we leave 90 percent of the language in the bill, I would not call that personally a repeal.' A week ago, the House narrowly approved a bill that would cut the Medicaid program for low-income people, eliminate the fines for people who don't buy insurance, cut taxes for wealthy Americans and provide generally skimpier subsidies for many who need help to buy insurance. The bill also would allow insurers to charge seriously ill customers higher rates if they let their coverage lapse.
  • Video: Two officers injured arresting shoplifting suspect
    Video: Two officers injured arresting shoplifting suspect
    Two officers seriously injured while attempting to arrest a shoplifting suspect Thursday evening have been released from the hospital; meanwhile, Owasso police have released body cam videos of the incident. They say Bailey Michelle Cargile, 26, resisted arrest and attempted to drive off with an officer hanging from the driver’s side window. He was pinned briefly against another vehicle, then hit by falling debris after the vehicle smashed into a building, sending bricks flying. Another officer was also injured. Lt. Nick Boatman with OPD says they’re still investigating to determine if he was struck by the vehicle, or injured diving away from it. Both were taken to the hospital Thursday in serious condition, but were allowed to go home Friday morning. Cargile, Boatman tells KRMG, had warrants for her arrest in Kansas. She lists an address in Independence, Kansas. She remains jailed on bonds totaling $70,000.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.