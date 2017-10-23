Meijer recalls vegetables for potential Listeria contamination

Meijer has recalled several vegetable products for a potential contamination.
Officials for Meijer, a retailer based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced the company has recalled various packaged Meijer-brand produce items due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause fatal infections in young children and elderly people.
The recall affects products sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin purchased Sept. 27 through Oct. 20. The items will be in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels with various sizes and weights.
Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Mann Packing, a Meijer supplier based in Salinas, California, that sources the Meijer branded produce items. Mann Packing officials told Meijer that evidence of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination had been identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
No illnesses have been reported to date. View the full list of impacted products here.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself