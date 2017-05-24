Listen Live
National
Massive landslide blocks scenic California highway
Close

Massive landslide blocks scenic California highway

Massive landslide blocks scenic California highway
Photo Credit: John Madonna/AP
In this aerial photo taken Monday, May 22, 2017 provided by John Madonna showing a massive landslide along California's coastal Highway 1 that has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday, May 20, covering about one-third of a mile, half a kilometer, of road and changing the Big Sur coastline. (John Madonna via AP)

Massive landslide blocks scenic California highway

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: John Madonna/AP

BIG SUR, Calif. -  Part of California’s famed Pacific Coast Highway is covered in dirt and rocks after a landslide covered the highway near Big Sur.

Many believe that PCH is one of the country’s most scenic drives in the country, but more than a million tons of dirt has buried between a quarter to a third of a mile of California State Route 1 in about 35 feet of dirt, CNN reported.

The landslide also fell into the ocean.

The highway has been closed, and officials are not sure when it will reopen.

No one was injured in the landslide. Officials had closed the highway before the slide because crews had been trying to remove dirt from an earlier slide. Work had been stopped, and equipment had been removed before this weekend’s slide because of threats of more landslides, CNN reported.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
