Massive 12-foot gator takes jaunt across golf course

A massive alligator was captured on video as it lumbered down the fourth fairway Tuesday evening at Ocean Point Golf Links on Fripp Island, South Carolina.

Jessica Miller, the head naturalist at Fripp Island Golf and Beach Resort, posted the video on Facebook.

She said that while a small crowd of people and deer kept watch as the gator walked, "He paid them no mind and had only his next pond in his sights."

Miller said she measured a spot in the grass on which the gator had laid down and it measured just short of 12 feet.

Miller said it was amazing to be able to catch this massive gator on camera during the day.

She said if you ever see a gator traveling out of the water, stay back and let him continue his journey. Respect is key, she said.

For more wildlife videos, follow Fripp Island Activity Center on Facebook.