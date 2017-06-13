Massive fire engulfs high rise in London

Listen Live
National
Close

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON -  A fire in a high rise building in northwest London broke out after midnight Wednesday.

According to SkyNews, the fire stretches a number of floors and there are people being treated at the scene.

Please check back for updates.

  • Two Tulsa-area hotels added to AAA’s ‘four-diamond’ list
    Two Tulsa-area hotels added to AAA’s ‘four-diamond’ list
    Only 6-percent of hotels nationwide get AAA's four-diamond rating, and they've just added two more Tulsa-area hotels. The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa and the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa were just given the four-diamond status. AAA also added the Colcord Hotel in Oklahoma City. The Ambassador and Renaissance hotels in Tulsa are on the list too, from previous rankings. There are 11 Oklahoma hotels in all that have a four-diamond ranking. The others are: Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City Hotel – first won the award in 1996 Renaissance Oklahoma City Convention Center, Hotel & Spa – 2002 Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Oklahoma City – 2007 Choctaw Casino Resort Grand Tower, Durant – 2011 Ambassador Hotel, Oklahoma City, Autograph Collection – 2015 21c Museum Hotel, Oklahoma City – 2016
  • Highlights from testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
    The U.S. Attorney General denounced as a “detestable lie” any charges that he had been party to any Russian election inteference during the 2016 campaign, as Jeff Sessions sidestepped a number of questions from Democrats in a politically tinged hearing on Russia’s actions before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I have never met with or had any conversation with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference, with any campaign or election in the United States,” Sessions testified. As with many items in the political arena, the two parties saw things much differently in this hearing. Here is some of what went on: 1. Sessions sternly defends record, denies any wrongdoing. Five days after questions were raised by former FBI Director James Comey, the Attorney General defended his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, denied that he had been involved in any wrongdoing, and pushed back against his former Democratic colleagues in the Senate. At one point, the normally soft-spoken Sessions tangled with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), decrying “secret innuendo” from Comey and other critics. In testy exchange, AG Jeff Sessions decries 'secret innuendo being leaked out there' about his recusal https://t.co/rYsOYVGAu6 pic.twitter.com/dyNdzWWgVa — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2017 2. Sessions says Comey firing was all about Clinton emails. Faced with statements by President Trump that he fired Comey in part because of the Russia probe, Sessions stood by his argument that Comey had earned negative reviews due to the “stunning” way he handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation, saying Comey never should have spoken publicly about it during the 2016 election campaign. Democrats pressed Sessions repeatedly to say if he had discussed Russia and Comey with Mr. Trump, but didn’t get very far about those conversations between Sessions and the President. In testy exchange, AG Jeff Sessions decries 'secret innuendo being leaked out there' about his recusal https://t.co/rYsOYVGAu6 pic.twitter.com/dyNdzWWgVa — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2017 3. Democrats not satisfied with Sessions answers. Unable to shake anything out of the trees, Democrats vented much of their frustration at the Attorney General, saying that Sessions had no basis to refuse to answer questions from Senators. “You’re impeding this investigation,” fumed Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM). But Democrats got nowhere with their protests, as they tried to pin down Sessions on whether he was invoking executive privilege (he was not), or what legal reasoning he was using to not answer. .@MartinHeinrich after AG Jeff Sessions declines to answer question: 'You're impeding this investigation.' pic.twitter.com/KRKOVkMB9A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2017 4. Sessions says he’s never received a Russia briefing. During his testimony, the Attorney General was asked if he had been given some of the details about the “active measures” used by Russia to interfere in the U.S. elections – his answer was, no, as Sessions said he had stayed away from anything to do with the matter, to honor his recusal as Attorney General. “I only know what I’ve read in the paper,” Sessions told Sen. Angus King (I-ME). FLAG: Sessions says he has *never* received a detailed briefing on Russian election interference, *never* sought out a briefing. pic.twitter.com/1s3nmp6Y15 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 13, 2017 5. Republicans trumpet no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. While Democrats complained about a lack of answers, Republicans countered that the Sessions hearing showed a lack of evidence that tied the Trump Campaign to anything nefarious involving Russia. During his time, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) accused Democrats of going down all sorts of “rabbit trails,” but not getting close to showing any evidence that President Trump had done anything wrong.
  • Story behind the story: Investigating the infamous Girl Scout murders 40 years later
    Story behind the story: Investigating the infamous Girl Scout murders 40 years later
    Forty years ago, one of the most shocking and terrible crimes in Oklahoma history kicked off an investigation that still remains open to this day. Law enforcement hasn’t given up trying to find answers behind the murders of Lori Farmer, Michele Guse, and Denise Milner at a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, northeast of Tulsa on June 13, 1977.  Neither have journalists, and recently Tulsa World reporter Tim Stanley took up the gauntlet.  Stanley tells KRMG he approached the year-long project with a sense of urgency, because many of the people involved are aging. He learned that for those involved in the case, the passage of several decades has done little to heal the wounds it opened. “When you talk to the people who were there, and their memories even after forty years are still so fresh to them, and so are the emotions,” he told KRMG.   The challenge for him, and the other members of the team, was to stay as objective as possible even as they documented those memories and emotions.  “You can’t help, as a writer or a reporter or a photojournalist, I think, being deeply moved as you hear them tell these stories. And that was something that I hoped to do with the stories that we wrote - and I think our guys definitely did with the video they produced - was capture that emotion, but to do it in a way that’s respectful and sensitive, but just kind of allow our viewers, our readers today to kind of step in those folks’ shoes and appreciate the story from their perspective a little more.”But, he admits, “you can’t do a story like this without being emotionally affected by it.” Stanley and the team created a six-part series that dives deeply into the facts surrounding the case. They also produced a documentary video, which runs a little over 11 minutes and does a compelling job of evoking the emotions that still run so deeply in those who still await answers. There is still hope such answers may be forthcoming. The OSBI sent out a statement Tuesday saying the case remains open. It noted private efforts to raise money for additional DNA testing on evidence in the case, spearheaded by current Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed. The man who was arrested, charged, and tried for the murders was acquitted by a jury. Gene Leroy Walker was sent back to prison to serve out a sentence on unrelated charges, and died of a heart attack just weeks after the trial ended. And Stanley said he hopes his story will do more than just keep the story alive. “Whether you believe Hart was the guy or not, here we are still waiting for answers, waiting for justice on behalf of these girls,” he said. “Let’s not do them the further injustice of forgetting them. Let’s remember them.” And remember their names.  Lori Farmer. Michele Guse. Denise Milner.
  • Baby gates recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards
    Baby gates recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards
    Baby gates are being recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards.  Madison Mill, a Tennessee based company, is recalling the Foldaway expandable safety gates and issuing refunds.  >> Read more trending news  A child's neck can fit into the 'V' shaped opening along the top of the gate. Young children are also able to squeeze under the gates.  More than 25,000 of them are being recalled.  The gates were sold at Do It Best stores and other independent hardware stores nationwide from January 2013 through May 2017 for between $20 and $35.  If you have this gate, stop using it immediately and call (877) 220-4705 or email tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com. 
  • Woman killed in restaurant parking lot
    Woman killed in restaurant parking lot
    The parking lot of McAlister’s Deli in Bartlesville turned into a homicide scene Tuesday afternoon. Police say a man and woman were inside the restaurant near Washington Park Mall over the noon hour. Detectives say the pair left the deli and got into a white truck. That’s where the woman was shot and killed. Investigators believe the shooting may have been accidental. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
