Rocker Marilyn Manson has fired his longtime bassist Jeordie White — who goes by the stage name Twiggy Ramirez — after rape allegations against him surfaced.

White was accused of rape by his former girlfriend and lead singer of Jack Off Jill, Jessicka Addams. In a lengthy Facebook post, Addams shared details of the alleged rape and abuse during her relationship with White.

Addams wrote that she was discouraged from revealing the incidents by her record label, which she claimed was fearful that “the big machine behind Marilyn Manson would use their power to destroy not only Jack Off Jill, but (her) name, Jessicka, as well.”

Soon after the post, Marilyn Manson announced that he’d split with White.

He tweeted, “I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”

Addams responded with gratitude, replying, “Thank you. I am truly at a loss for words.”

Some fans have come out rejecting Manson’s decision.

Other fans are commending the artist for making the right decision in spite of the repercussions.

The removal of White from the band comes on the heels of the news of the death of the group’s founding guitarist, Scott Putesky, whose stage name was Daisy Berkowitz.