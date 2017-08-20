The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and an ovarian cancer group are the latest nonprofits to cancel charity events at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

The Preservation Foundation, which celebrates and protects the architectural and cultural heritage of Palm Beach, planned to host a dance in March at the club, which has long been an oasis for charities and their patrons during Palm Beach’s winter charity season.

The Preservation Foundation posted a statement on Facebook and Twitter Saturday announcing it had cancelled the dance at Mar-a-Lago.

“Given the current environment surrounding Mar-a-Lago, we have made the decision to move our annual dinner dance,” organization officials said.

The event has been rescheduled at a private residence on March 9, Preservation Foundation Executive Director Amanda Skier said.

Later Saturday, the group Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper, or H.O.W., posted a statement on its Facebook page announcing the cancellation of its event at Mar-a-Lago.

“After careful consideration, H.O.W., ‘Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper,’ has changed its venue for our annual ‘Time is of the Essence Luncheon’ from Mar-a-Lago with a return to our roots at the historically beautiful Flagler Museum.

“For us, this event is about raising money for research, educational programs, and financial assistance for women undergoing treatment. We are committed to our mission therefore, this is not a political statement made by H.O.W.”

The move by the two organizations Saturday brings to 10 the number of nonprofits that have cancelled planned events at Mar-a-Lago since the president’s controversial news conference Tuesday at Trump Tower on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend.

On Friday, five additional philanthropic organizations — Susan G. Komen, the International Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Autism Association of Palm Beach County and Big Dog Ranch — moved events from Mar-a-Lago.

The Cleveland Clinic, American Cancer Society and the American Friends of Magen David Adom, an organization supporting Israel disaster relief programs, also have changed venues for their events.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center board is planning next week to discuss possibly moving the Palm Beach Wine Auction from Mar-a-Lago.

“We have received concerns about this event being at Mar-a-Lago,” Judith Mitchell, the Kravis CEO, said in an email to The Palm Beach Post.

“We have a process to address such issues and we are currently engaged in that process. We are contacting our board leadership and anticipate our organization making a decision about the location of this event in the next few business days.”