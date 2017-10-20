The suite rented by Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock will remain locked indefinitely as hotel employees work to preserve evidence related to the shooting, the New York Post reported.

MGM Resorts International, which owns and operates the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, announced Thursday that it will not rent the 32nd-floor room following the Oct. 1 massacre that killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 others attending a country music concert.

“This was a terrible tragedy perpetrated by an evil man,” MGM said in a statement, according to the Las Vegas Sun. “We have no intention of renting that room.”

The company decided to shutter the room indefinitely Thursday as Mandalay Bay officials were ordered to preserve photos, surveillance video and other evidence pertaining to the incident.

It’s unclear what Mandalay Bay will do with the infamous room once the investigation is completed. The company is said to be cooperating with investigators. It has been asked to hand over all of Paddock’s gambling records there.

John Locher/AP Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)