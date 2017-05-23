Man says school allowed ex-girlfriend to take his house key from son

Parents are expressing security concerns at an Atlanta-area middle school after a woman was accused of using a 14-year-old to break into her ex-boyfriend's house.

>> Read more trending news

The incident started at Salem Middle School in Lithonia, Georgia. WSB-TV’s Nefertiti Jaquez spoke with school officials who admitted to letting the woman take house keys from the child, no questions asked.

"She could have hurt me or my son," Robert Ferguson told Jaquez. "They allowed someone to get the keys to my house, and they didn't know who she was."

Ferguson said staffers at Salem Middle School allowed his ex-girlfriend to get his son's house keys in order to go to extremes to confront him.

"She knows (my son’s mother’s) name so she went up there and presented herself as my son's mother," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said his ex-girlfriend walked into his son's school on Friday and pretended to be the boy's biological mother, before asking workers if they could grab the 14-year-old's keys.

"She then got that key and that's when she broke into my home," Ferguson said.

About 30 minutes after getting the keys from school staffers, Ferguson said his ex came to his home and sneaked in while he was in his bedroom.

“I heard somebody coming up my stairs. I looked out the door at the stairs and there was her face,” Ferguson said.

Fearing for his life and the safety of his son, he said, he called the police. But before officers arrived she got into her car and took off.

"The fact that they let anyone in there without checking ID that's the most upsetting part," Ferguson said.

Jaquez contacted the school district, and a spokesperson released a statement saying:

"Following an investigation, DeKalb County School District determined that some employees at Salem Middle School failed to follow our established procedures for checking out students. This conduct is entirely unacceptable and is something the district takes very seriously. The employees that failed to follow those procedures are facing disciplinary action, up to and including termination."