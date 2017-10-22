Listen Live
Man kills 416-pound wild boar in front yard of suburban Houston home
Man kills 416-pound wild boar in front yard of suburban Houston home

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

UNION GROVE, Texas -  Wild boars are considered a pest in Texas, where the animals can cause significant property damage.

So when Joe Clowers spotted a massive boar in the backyard of his suburban Houston home last weekend, he did what plenty of Texans do, he shot and killed it, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Clowers sent a photo of the 416-pound beast to the Gregg County Game Warden.

He also shared a photo of himself standing next to the huge animal. 

Wild boar are a big problem in rural Texas and they’re increasingly showing up in suburban areas now, the Chronicle reported.

Two wild boar cubs (Sus scrofa) are pictured on October 11, 2008 in the Lainzer Tiergarten, a 25 square kms growth forest west of Vienna that was constituted more than 200 years ago under Empress Maria Theresa of Austria and her son Josef II. Every year more than 500,000 people walk in the forest and watch free wild animals. The forest is also used for hunting, mostly by wardens and wealthy guests. AFP PHOTO/DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP/Getty Images)
Photo Credit: DIETER NAGL/AFP/Getty Images
Two wild boar cubs (Sus scrofa) are pictured on October 11, 2008 in the Lainzer Tiergarten, a 25 square kms growth forest west of Vienna that was constituted more than 200 years ago under Empress Maria Theresa of Austria and her son Josef II. Every year more than 500,000 people walk in the forest and watch free wild animals. The forest is also used for hunting, mostly by wardens and wealthy guests. AFP PHOTO/DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP/Getty Images)
