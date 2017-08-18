Man fatally shoots AAA worker over long response time, police say

Surveillance video recently released by police captures the moment a Miami man shot and killed a AAA contract worker in July.

Jesus Esquivel, 63, confessed to fatally shooting the man over the amount of time it took for AAA to get him assistance, the Miami Herald reports.

In a video taken across the street from his Kendall home, a man, believed to be Esquivel, is seen walking up to the AAA contract worker, who is wearing a dark baseball cap and standing behind a white pick up truck. After the two men appear to have a brief argument, the man who approached the worker shoots the worker several times, stands over his body and walks away.

Police said on July 11, Esquivel called a AAA 24-hour roadside technician to help replace his dead car battery, but when told AAA did not have a battery available, he made threats over the phone.

The technician then requested AAA dispatch to remove him from Esquivel’s service call, and an employee of a company contracted by AAA came to assist him instead, police said.

Police said the 38-year-old victim died at the scene, according to the Miami Herald.

Officers took Esquivel to the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Video from the incident can be found here:

[Video contains graphic content]