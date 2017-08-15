Man erects sign to battle drug dealers in his neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Alaskan homeowner has had enough of what he said are drug deals going down on his street.
And when signs like “Keep Off My Driveway” weren’t doing anything, he went bigger, with a more overt message directed to police. The sign says “APD: Drugs sold on Hyder Street All The Time!!”
Homeowner explains sign, calling out drug dealers on Hyder Street. https://t.co/1cufGCnJQT pic.twitter.com/YLN49S0JZe— KTVA 11 News (@ktva) August 15, 2017
“Car rolls up, they come runnin’ over, lots of transactions at the window, car rolls away, people run off. I got so tired of seeing this multiple times a day. It was like the ice cream truck rolled up and the little kids came runnin’ over,” Rob Cupples told KTVA.
Cupples said his grandfather built the home in 1951. When his grandfather died in the ‘90s, Cupples’ grandmother moved because it became unsafe in the neighborhood. The house had been rented, but when the last tenant moved out, the building sat vacant for 10 years, and opened a door for transients in the city move in for shelter without permission.
Cupples said the home had been damaged by vandals and other trespassers. He is planning to take it back from those who claimed it as their own, KTVA reported.
He said the sign has cut down on deals going on in front of the home, but they haven’t ended totally.
Anchorage police said in a statement to KTVA that if someone wants to report illegal activity, report it through CrimeStoppers and give specific information like names, location, the type of drugs and how they are being dealt. Also any additional information about the alleged dealers like where they work, live or what they drive will help track them down.
